The Miami Heat are only four games into the season and after a 0-4 start, the national media has plenty to say about Miami, particularly the early struggles of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo playing together.

The Heat’s offense has looked super clunky and disjointed and their defense has been surprisingly terrible. The chemistry between Bam and Giannis looks almost nonexistent Miami currently ranks 27th in offensive rating and 24th in defensive rating, which is pretty remarkable considering the talent on this roster and the expectations entering the season.

Charles Barkley, Bill Simmons and Zach Lowe have all weighed in on Miami's struggles, and while each has a slightly different concern, they seem to agree on one thing: The Giannis and Bam partnership isn't working right now.

I don't necessarily disagree with them, either. What I disagree with is the idea that what we've seen through four games is what we're going to get from this team all season.

Charles Barkley Thinks Giannis Is Difficult to Play With

Barkley was pretty direct when discussing why Adebayo has struggled to find his place alongside Antetokounmpo.

Charles Barkley says Giannis is DIFFICULT to play with 👀



“I think he’s difficult to play with. — We had them the first night, he gets the ball and he’s going 1 on 5 every time! There’s no ball movement, body movement. Bam is just standing out there. Hes a great player but he’d… pic.twitter.com/n0o3ssshT1 — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) October 28, 2026

"I think he's difficult to play with," Barkley said. "We had them the first night, he gets the ball and he's going 1 on 5 every time! There's no ball movement, body movement. Bam is just standing out there. He's a great player but he'd be very difficult to play with."

Giannis was brought in to make everyone's job easier, not more difficult, so I understand what Barkley is saying because we've seen exactly what he's describing through these first four games. There have been possessions where Giannis gets the ball, puts his head down and attacks the basket while everyone else stands around waiting to see what happens.

That's not necessarily a criticism of Giannis as a player because attacking the paint is what has made him one of the most dominant forces in basketball. The problem is that Miami has another All-Star big man who also does his best work around the basket, and right now the Heat haven't figured out how to get both of them involved consistently.

I don't think that makes Giannis a bad teammate or someone who can't play with another star. It means Miami has to do a better job of getting both players comfortable, and that responsibility falls on everyone, including Giannis, Bam and Erik Spoelstra.

Bill Simmons Isn't Buying What He's Seeing From Miami

Simmons took things a little further, criticizing not only the fit between Miami's two stars but also several of the team's offseason decisions.

Bill Simmons on the 0-4 Miami Heat:



“The Giannis and Bam fit has looked horrible — Bam looks like he has no idea what to do on offense, they’re playing too fast for what they’re talent is, they bet on Klay who looks washed…Giannis isn’t the easiest guy to play with…the Jovic… pic.twitter.com/PsIuBdxZRO — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) October 27, 2026

"The Giannis and Bam fit has looked horrible," Simmons said, while also questioning Miami's pace, Klay Thompson's effectiveness and Nikola Jovic's contract extension.

He also pointed out that Giannis isn't necessarily the easiest player to fit alongside, although Simmons stopped short of completely writing off Miami, acknowledging that he wouldn't bet against the Heat eventually figuring things out.

The Heat have looked like a team trying to figure out what it wants to be. They're pushing the pace, but the execution hasn't been there, and too often possessions end with a difficult shot or someone trying to create something individually.

I also think Miami's supporting cast deserves some criticism because this can't all fall on Giannis and Bam. Andrew Wiggins hasn't provided the consistent production Miami needs from its third-best player, Thompson has struggled, and Jovic hasn't made the impact many expected.

Oct 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) speaks to guard Klay Thompson (11), forward Andrew Wiggins (22), center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Lowe Identifies the Biggest Problem With Giannis and Bam

Of all the criticism Miami has received, I think Lowe brought up the most interesting points because he focused on the actual basketball fit rather than just the results.

Lowe questioned Giannis' defensive impact, particularly around the rim, where he hasn't been cleaning up mistakes the way we've become accustomed to seeing throughout his career.

He also discussed the spacing issues created when Adebayo and Antetokounmpo share the floor, noting that when Bam tries to operate one-on-one, Giannis is often occupying the opposite side of the paint.

"I don't think you want Bam at the 3PT arc as much as he has been," Lowe said. "I'm mildly worried about the Heat."

This is the part that concerns me the most because the spacing issues aren't something that will magically disappear once Miami starts making shots.

Giannis and Bam both want to operate in similar areas of the floor, and neither is someone opposing defenses are particularly worried about leaving open from three-point range. That allows defenders to crowd the paint, take away driving lanes and make life difficult for both players.

Miami's Defense Is Actually My Biggest Disappointment

As much attention as the offense has received, I'm probably more disappointed with Miami's defense than anything else.

Coming into the season, I thought this team had the potential to be one of the best defensive groups in basketball, and I still believe that when you look at the personnel.

Giannis and Bam are two of the most versatile defensive big men in the league, Wiggins is a proven wing defender, and Davion Mitchell can make life miserable for opposing guards. That's a pretty impressive collection of defensive talent, especially with Spoelstra coaching them.

Yet Miami ranks 24th in defensive rating, and the communication and execution have been nowhere near good enough.

Spoelstra has consistently gotten his teams to defend at a high level, even when he hasn't had this kind of talent available. Now he has two elite defensive big men and several capable perimeter defenders, so there's really no excuse for Miami to be this poor defensively over an extended stretch.

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why I'm Still Confident Spoelstra Will Figure This Out

I understand why people are frustrated because I'm frustrated watching this team, too. Nobody expected Miami to come out of the gate looking this bad after making one of the biggest moves in franchise history.

Miami has missed plenty of good looks offensively, while opponents have made the Heat pay for just about every defensive mistake. Some of that is simply poor basketball, but there's also been some shooting variance involved, and I expect those numbers to balance out as the season progresses.

More importantly, Giannis and Bam are still learning how to play together. That's going to take time, and I think people underestimated how significant that adjustment would be.

The Criticism Is Fair, but Four Games Don't Define Miami's Season

Barkley, Simmons and Lowe have all made valid observations, and Heat fans shouldn't dismiss their concerns.

I expected some growing pains, although I certainly didn't expect Miami to look this bad through four games.

The Heat need to start showing progress soon, and that means more than simply picking up their first win. They need to establish some offensive continuity, get their supporting players going and, most importantly, start looking like the defensive team they're capable of becoming.