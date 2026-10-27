The Heat have dropped their 4th game in a row to start the season and 3rd straight at home. It is red alert time on Biscayne Bay -- with no end to the freefall in sight.

Giannis played like a man possessed on Monday night, throwing down the dunk of the year so far this season, and recording a triple-double.

It wasn’t enough for Miami to pull out a victory.... and that is concerning as Atlanta and Indiana and the Lakers are the next three on the schedule. It wasn't supposed to be this difficult after what most believed was a strong training camp.

Here are my 5 takeaways from tonight’s game.

GIANNIS DRIVES AND THROWS IT DOWN 💥



A MONSTER POSTER SLAM! pic.twitter.com/dduhQ1Rr0y — NBA (@NBA) October 27, 2026

What is wrong with Bam Adebayo?

The captain of the Miami Heat is Bam Adebayo. He has looked like anything other than himself lately. He isn’t playing with force or decisiveness on either end of the floor. He has had stretches like the 4th quarter where his defensive abilities came out.

He finished the game with only 8 points on 30% shooting from the field. He also missed all 5 of his attempts from deep. The Heat are only going to go as far as Giannis and Bam can lead them.

Oct 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where’s the defense

The Heat defense was still sleeping when the game started. The Mavericks were getting everything they wanted. Cooper Flagg finished the game scoring 29 points on 52.2% shooting from the field. PJ Washington pitched in with 20 points and 9 rebounds.

Miami came alive defensively in the 4th quarter when head coach Erik Spolestra switched to a blitz scheme with Bam and Giannis causing multiple turnovers. In the end it was too little too late as Flagg sealed the game late blowing by Andrew Wiggins for an and 1 dunk.

Oct 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson (11) looks on against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still no ball movement and man movement

The Miami Heat offense is still stuck in mud. The Heat want to play fast but came into the game 15th in the NBA in pace. That is largely due to their poor defense and lack of rebounding each night. The half court is Giannis or nothing.

This leaves Davion Mitchell as the sole ball handler when things break down. He has done his best, but he can’t be your late shot clock got to have a bucket guy.

Oct 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davion all gas

Davion goes a million miles an hour trying to force his team into pace. He finished the game with 21 points, 2 assists and 3 steals on the night.

The issue is that his teammates weren’t running with him. When they did the spacing was terrible. There were multiple times teammates crowded one another in the paint or just stood around the three-point line and watched.

Oct 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) celebrates with guard Klay Thompson (11) against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giannis Ignites

Giannis erupted with a 29-point 15 rebound and 11 assist triple double. He tried to will this team to victory but ran out of gas by the end of the game. He even shot 50% from the three-point line tonight.

The question has to be on everyone’s mind. When will Giannis start to show frustration with this roster? With his extension still looming?

Free Throws

The Heat lost tonight’s game by 4 points. They shot 56% from the foul line. They left 14 free points off the score board by not converting their free throws. Giannis was 3 for 7 and Bam was 2-4 and that just isn’t good enough to win games in the NBA.

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