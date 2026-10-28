The 4 Players Who Need to Pick It Up for the 0-4 Miami Heat

Erik Spoelstra has been known to loosely lift from popular culture for his motivational slogans, even if the reference is not apparent to everyone at the time. It's not even clear, when he made an allusion to there being "beauty in the struggle" not so many seasons ago, if he knew J. Cole had used it in "Love Yourz" back in 2014.

Around that time, struggle for Spoelstra's Heat meant falling in the NBA Finals, not failing to win any of their first four games to win a season -- so what this particular squad is going through is unique in its own way. And, at the moment, it's hard to see anything aesthetic in it.

That's especially been the case for four of the projected core eight players in the rotation, who are struggling to a degree that it's been best to avert your eyes.

That's Bam Adebayo, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Four veterans, two of whom have won NBA championships, one of whom has played in two NBA Finals and one of whom reached an NCAA Championship final. All have been varying degrees of unplayable, whether separately or especially (in the case of Adebayo, Wiggins and Thompson) together, which is a major reason that the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led squad is 0-4.

Here is what each needs to do to get out of the muck and the mire, and take the team higher:

1. Bam Adebayo

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What he was supposed to be: The stellar defensive complement to Giannis, wrecking Dragonball havoc with their dual tenacity and athleticism, and an offensive beneficiary of all the attention Giannis gets. ...... What he's been: Tentative, reactionary (and late at that) and ineffective. He's clearly flummoxed by Giannis operating in his old spaces, and he's not a consistent enough long-range shooter to capitalize on the open shots off Giannis's drives, even if he's getting attempts in the supposedly easier short corner. And now, as he's in the national media cross-hairs, he's showing frustration in ways he rarely has, even declaring himself the "scapegoat.".... What needs to happen: Erik Spoelstra can help him get going, by using him as more of an offensive hub when Giannis sits (dribble handoffs, pick-and-roll even). But ultimately, he just needs to get out of his head and figure it out.

2. Andrew Wiggins

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What he was supposed to be: The third option on offense, playing off Giannis and Bam, building on a career-best three-point shooting season while also worming his way to the basket in one of his usual scoring flurries. Also, the primary wing stopper. ...... What he's been: Bad. As troubling as the Bam-Giannis numbers have been, Wiggins's numbers with both or either have been even worse. He's not stopping anyone, and he's made 2 of 16 three-pointers. The decision-making has been subpar also... What needs to happen: Focus on defense first. Miami needs to get stops to get out in transition, and that's where Wiggins can get some easy ones. The shooting should progress to the mean at some point, but Spoelstra cutting his minutes some showed that there's not satisfaction with the overall play.

3. Klay Thompson

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What he was supposed to be: Useful. Too many set their expectations too high -- this isn't pre-injuries 2018 Klay anymore. But he was projected to serve a role, as a starting floor-spacer. .... What he's been: What Mavericks fans warned Heat fans about -- not lethal enough as a shooter (33.3 percent on 8.3 attempts per game) to justify his declining defense. He looks like he's in the right place; it just takes him longer these days to get to the next one. What needs to happen: Make shots. A lot of them. It's fairly clear that he will not be playing heavy minutes (he might just get the first 6-8 minutes of each half), but if he can make 3-of-8 threes during that time, that will keep defenses honest enough that maybe Giannis and Bam have room to work out their issues.

4. Tim Hardaway Jr.

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What he was supposed to be: The innings-eater. While Thompson has the bigger name, Hardaway Jr. was coming off a stronger shooting season, and looked like he could fit in most lineups.... What he's been: Unplayable. Maybe it's jitters, playing in his father's jersey in his father's former building. But he has not looked right since the regular season started, after a promising preseason. He's at 20 percent overall, including 19 percent from three. And the defense? There's been none. Teams are working him over worse than they did to Tyler Herro, Norman Powell or Duncan Robinson..... What needs to happen: Maybe he just needs to relax. He's always been a bit streaky, and he spoke after the fourth loss about his challenges finding his spots in this offense. But he was the Heat's first free agent target. While they could turn to rookie Ryan Conwell, Jr., that's not ideal yet. Perhaps the long road trip (6 of the next 7 away from Miami) will help him settle down.



