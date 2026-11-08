The Miami Heat are under fire from the national media, the local media, and their fans. And after a 3-6 start, that could easily be 2-7, it's warranted.

The pressure to succeed is something that you earn, and it is something that becomes expected of individuals and organizations, but the Miami Heat have started the Giannis Antetokounmpo era on the wrong side of that.

And while there are many things and people to blame, Erik Spoelstra reminds everyone that they will figure it out, no matter what Doc Rivers has to say.

“He’s not easy. He plays at this crazy downhill pace. He’s really a difficult guy. He has this great passing ability, but he doesn’t have a super-high IQ at the same time. He really has only one way of playing. Every play, he wants to force it. I wish he’d learned how to execute better." Doc Rivers

Rivers went on to offer positive affirmations for Spoelstra, but the comments about the player who helped win him an NBA Championship were interesting, and Spoelstra replied to them.

“Look, I like Doc, and I respect him, this is our business now. We went into the season thinking that that would be a process, playing with somebody (Giannis) that commands so much attention. That’s a different style than some of the guys that have come here, that have played before. We’ll be able to figure that all out. We’ve already made a lot of strides. I’m on this mountaintop pounding my fist — and our guys understand it.” Erik Spoelstra

Erik Spoelstra responds to Doc Rivers saying Giannis is difficult to coach:



“Look, I like Doc, and I respect him, this is our business now.



We went into the season thinking that that would be a process, playing with somebody (Giannis) that commands so much attention. That’s a… pic.twitter.com/yAz2FZhs0f — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) November 8, 2026

And the Miami Heat's process has definitely gotten better since the beginning of the season, while also resulting in a 3-2 record since their 0-4 start.

But it hasn't come without concern.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has played himself out of the rotation.

Andrew Wiggins has not lived up to $30-million dollars worth of pay.

And the Miami Heat's defense has been amongst the NBA's worst.

Erik Spoelstra on people comparing the first year with Giannis vs the first year with LeBron:



"I know people love to compare the teams. That team was a great defensive team day 1. We're electrifyingly fast and playmakers and put pressure on teams. We were winning games with our… https://t.co/KErRonb9XX pic.twitter.com/lZaZE7RyjR — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) November 5, 2026

As Miami gets set to play their 10th game of the season, that's where we can finally start to see where the team is. The lineups have enough of a sample size, Erik Spoelstra has enough of a feel, and Miami's new squad can begin to build the confidence and continuity to turn the season around.

I think that Erik Spoelstra is the right coach to get the best out of Giannis Antetokounmpo in a new place, and I believe that Giannis himself has acknowledged that through his expression of confidence and trust in his new organization.

While the beginning of the season hasn't been easy for anyone involved, the outside noise will continue to funnel through until the Heat prove otherwise.

Until Giannis Antetokounmpo, Erik Spoelstra, and the Miami Heat put their words into action on the court, these comments mean nothing.

Miami's first chance to turn the page comes against the Kings, and maybe this can be a get right game where Miami can figure out their process.