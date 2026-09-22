One week away. One week away from Miami Heat media day, which is just 24 hours before training camp kicks off up in Boca for this new look Heat squad.

Camp is a time for the team to come together, as they spend the week only doing team activities on and off the court. But it's nothing this roster isn't used to as they recently did this on their own out in LA led by Davion Mitchell, even naming it "Pain Camp."

From Davion Mitchell’s IG:



“PAIN CAMP”



Bro start the season now pic.twitter.com/BYOux9hB0V — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) September 15, 2026

Aside from getting to know each other's on-court tendencies during this period, it's also a time for some high level competition.

Plenty of guys will be using this week to prove themselves that they deserve a certain spot in the rotation, or possibly even a starting role.

So let's get right into the five biggest camp battles that we should be watching for:

1. Nikola Jovic and Simone Fontecchio

Jan 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) against Phoenix Suns guard Jamaree Bouyea (17) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not often that Nikola Jovic and Simone Fontecchio are put into the same bracket due to their differing play styles, but they'll be bunched up this year. If we build out the expected rotation this year quickly, starters should look like Davion Mitchell-Klay Thompson-Andrew Wiggins-Giannis Antetokounmpo-Bam Adebayo. That leaves the bench with Dru Smith-Tim Hardaway Jr-Pelle Larsson-Bobby Portis. With the expectation they will be going to a ten man rotation in the regular season, that spot could be a debate between Fontecchio and Jovic. Will they need Fontecchio's shooting or Jovic's play-making and upside? Whoever has a better camp will answer that question at least for the start of the year.

2. Dru Smith and Tre Donaldson

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) answers questions at a press conference after the game against Missouri Tigers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that core bench of Hardaway Jr-Larsson-Portis, I do believe that Dru Smith will consistently be that fourth piece as somebody who can get the ball to this team's superstar and knock down open shots when they're presented. But the team is going to push Tre Donaldson to join the fun and compete for that back-up guard spot in camp. He's seemed to seriously be under the wing of Mitchell and Smith this off-season, constantly training with those guys. But it'll be a fun test to see how he matches up with those guys through five days of camp.

3. Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr

Jan 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) makes a three point basket over Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I keep writing in Thompson as the starter and Hardaway Jr as the sixth man, but I don't believe that's the way it'll be presented heading into camp. Erik Spoelstra always likes making guys earn those starting roles, especially when they are two newcomers who share a similar skill-set. Thompson, on-paper, seems to fit the starting group a bit better due to his elite off the catch shooting ability, while Hardaway Jr may be asked to do more creation than expected. But the other competition for these two could be who closes more games. If Miami needs one shooter with four minutes to go in the game, it's time to prove in camp who will be that reliable piece.

4. Andrew Wiggins and Pelle Larsson

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) celebrates with forward Andrew Wiggins (22) against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I hate pinning these guys against one another. I really do. Andrew Wiggins is this group's most underrated piece whenever we talk about this Heat roster, and Pelle Larsson will be the team's fastest riser. Both bring similar things with their ability to bring hard nosed defense out on the perimeter, create things out of nothing off the basketball, run out in transition, and now both will have more on their plate on the ball this season. Both will be utilized together, no doubt, but if Miami is closing a game with Mitchell, (insert shooter we just discussed), Antetokounmpo, and Adebayo, that fifth and final closing spot could come down to Wiggins or Larsson many nights. Ideally their shooting peaks enough where you can use them both late, but it is a potential battle for a certain spot. And in all honesty, it's a great, great problem to have.

5. Ryan Conwell and Erik Spoelstra

Guard Ryan Conwell celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer for Louisville during a game against N.C. State during a game on Feb. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ryan Conwell will be one of the biggest stories over the next two weeks. His skill-set is what this team is lacking, but the debate is if his game will be ready to be utilized this early in his rookie season. To me, even though he will be battling it out with everybody for a spot, there's not a specific guy he's gunning for. To be completely real, the true battle is with Erik Spoelstra since it's all about him proving himself to his head coach that he's ready to contribute now. It's not about going out there and handling better than Smith or shooting better than Fontecchio. It's about him playing his game, and letting the pieces fall into place as they must.