Best and Worst Case Scenarios for the Miami Heat's Role Players

The Miami Heat's success this season will not solely depend on their stars. The team's depth and ability to get meaningful contributions from its role players could play a major part in determining how far Miami goes. From players looking to reclaim their place in the rotation to new additions who could provide much-needed shooting and depth, there are several role players with vastly different best and worst-case scenarios.

Nikola Jovic

Mar 19, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) laughing with Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) after game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nikola Jovic's development has not gone exactly as planned since he joined the Heat. Injuries have been a consistent issue throughout his career, and after signing an extension, Jovic ultimately found himself playing his way out of Miami's rotation last season. With his size, shooting ability and versatility, there is still a path for Jovic to become a useful piece for Erik Spoelstra.

Best Case (Jaime Jaquez Jr. Esque Bounce Back): Jovic regains a consistent spot in Miami's rotation and, most importantly, stays healthy throughout the season. If he can remain available and take advantage of his opportunities, Jovic could provide the Heat with valuable size and offensive versatility.

Worst Case: Jovic continues to fall out of the rotation. The Heat have shown that they are willing to move forward without him when he is not consistently producing, and another season on the outside looking in would make his role in Miami increasingly uncertain.

Dru Smith

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) looks on against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dru Smith has carved out a role with the Heat because of his defense, basketball IQ and willingness to do the little things. His offensive game, however, remains an important part of his outlook. Miami needs reliable depth, and Smith cannot afford a major regression as a shooter.

Best Case: Smith continues to be one of Miami's best defenders, shoots 37+ percent from beyond the arc and develops into a reliable secondary ball-handler. If he can add that offensive dimension without sacrificing his defensive impact, his value to the Heat could increase significantly.

Worst Case: Smith regresses defensively while experiencing another difficult season from three-point range. He shot just 29 percent from beyond the arc last season, and another season around that mark would put more pressure on the rest of Miami's depth.

Smith will always have a chance to earn minutes in Erik Spoelstra's lineup because of his defensive ability and basketball IQ. However, Miami needs him to maintain those strengths while becoming more reliable offensively.

Simone Fontecchio

Apr 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simone Fontecchio was one of the more underrated moves the Heat made this offseason. His size and ability to stretch the floor could be especially valuable for Miami, and his shooting gives the Heat another player capable of changing a game from the perimeter.

Best Case: Fontecchio catches fire on random nights and gives Miami an unexpected scoring boost that helps swing games in the Heat's favor. We saw that from him on multiple occasions last season, and his combination of size and perimeter shooting can give Miami another weapon on nights when the offense needs a spark.

Worst Case: Fontecchio experiences a significant decline from three-point range. His role with Miami is heavily tied to his ability to space the floor, and if the shots are not falling, it becomes much more difficult for him to remain on the floor consistently. Fontecchio has spoken about embracing his role in Miami, but that role ultimately depends on him making shots.

Bobby Portis

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Bobby Portis (95) speaks to reporters during his introductory press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Bobby Portis, the best-case scenario is fairly simple: be Bobby Portis. Portis has built his reputation as an energetic player who can provide toughness, rebounding and scoring, while also possessing the ability to stretch the floor.

Best Case: Portis comes to Miami and simply does what he has done throughout his career. If he can provide a scoring spark, knock down threes and bring his usual physicality and energy, he should fit into Miami's rotation nicely.

Worst Case: Portis' defensive limitations make him difficult for Miami to keep on the floor, especially in certain matchups. There is also the possibility that the injury bug becomes an issue again. If Portis cannot stay healthy or becomes a defensive liability, Miami could have difficulty finding consistent minutes for him.

Nick Richards

Mar 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) defends against Chicago Bulls center Nick Richards (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Richards provides Miami with something it always needs: another legitimate big man. His role may not be significant every night, but his value could increase dramatically if Bam Adebayo needs a night off or misses time.

Best Case: Richards becomes a serviceable big who can step into the rotation when Adebayo needs rest or is unavailable. If he can defend, rebound and provide reliable minutes without requiring plays to be drawn up for him, Richards can give Miami important frontcourt depth.

Worst Case: Richards becomes unplayable in Miami's system. If he struggles defensively, cannot provide enough offensively or fails to earn Spoelstra's trust, his role could quickly disappear from the rotation.