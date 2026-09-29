Aside from wearing 7, and being naturally funny, there’s another way Giannis Antetokounmpo is like Goran Dragić: spilling information the Miami Heat probably don’t want out, which will endear him to the press immediately.

Antetokounmpo explained in his Media-Day interview with Brendan Tobin and Leroy Hoard that the visiting locker room is not a comfortable place.

Giannis is happy to not be using the Miami Heat visiting locker room anymore 💀



“The visiting locker room, it’s hot! No AC! The towels are old, the showers don’t work. They give us white towels with brown stains!”



(@1043wqam) pic.twitter.com/3T8KWCH8gn — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) September 28, 2026

Nobody is saying get the competition five-star amenities, but it’s not a good idea to put them in an environment that would motivate them. The Heat already have a target on their backs this season because of how they reloaded by bringing in Antetokounmpo and some more pieces. They don’t need the extra reticles aiming at them, even if they think they can hang with everybody.

Usually, a team’s home locker room is like being in business class and the visiting side is the back of the plane, where it can get crowded easily. Press conference rooms can be similar, too, with the home side being the bigger space and the road team’s being closet-sized. Yet in the playoffs, teams will sometimes open a bigger space somewhere in the arena to work as the press conference area when/if more reporters are attending.

Affecting the opponent’s concentration might work a few times, but after a while it’s expected. Besides, can anyone picture Pat Riley, who walks around in Giorgio Armani threads, wiping the sweat off his brow with a skid-marked towel? Consider how the 1980s Boston Celtics’ mind tricks only further pissed off his Los Angeles Lakers amid tough competition and it left a sour taste in his mouth.

Antetokounmpo didn’t mention any fire alarms for the visiting hotel, but cold showers are the finger to an opponent on the way out. Yet, while it isn’t the classiest move, it is understandable to do that at the end of a series, win or lose, if hard feelings were left on the court.

Bam Adebayo was also sitting in on the interview and had no idea, for good reason, about what it’s like on the other side. He still found Antetokounmpo’s revelations amusing, while some members of Heat communications were standing to the side. On top of that, he said at the beginning that on Media Day was the most he’s ever heard him talk, and that he’s still getting used to Antetokounmpo, a former opponent of three playoff series, being around.

Hopefully, Heat PR doesn’t start restricting Antetokounmpo’s access because of this.