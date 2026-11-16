Things are heating up for the Miami Heat after the slow start to the season.

Meanwhile the Houston Rockets have become everyone's problem.

Seriously...

Both teams enter tonight's game riding 4 game winning streaks. The Rockets sit at 11-3 and are third in the West, while the Heat's 7-6 record has them 4th in the Eastern Conference. Houston has had some incredible wins already this season including against San Antonio, OKC, Boston and Denver. And they're dominating "the contenders". Miami...well they've beaten teams like Utah, Sacramento and Detroit in this string of games to get back to over .500.

WHAT TO EXPECT TONIGHT?

A blockbuster performance from both Giannis and Kevin Durant is likely in the cards. The two But this game has so much more than "Giannis vs Kevin Durant" riding on it - for both teams .

Nov 15, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) on the court against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KEYS FOR MIAMI:

For Miami, the key will be relying on the Klay Thompson of the last several games. So far in12 games this season, Klay has made 48 3-pointers - the most of his career. 15 of those 48 came in the last three games he played (he did not play in Miami's game against Cleveland).

He is going to be critical for Miami edging out Houston. The Rockets have a 120.3 offensive rating - making them fifth in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Heat has a defensive rating that's near the bottom third in the league.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Klay Thompson (11) reacts against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pressure will be on this Heat squad as they face their toughest test yet since this win streak started to take care of the ball on offense and clean up the turnovers. They'll also need to lock in on second chance points allowed. Because the Rockets have made every team pay when given the opportunity and Miami is currently 19th in the league in second chance points allowed. They've reeled that in during this win streak. But again, they've faced teams that are not in the same category as the team that's red hot and coming into town.

The Good News for Miami?

Monday's game falls on the second night of a back-to-back for Houston who comes into town fresh off a 147-119 win over the Wizards.

The "not-so-good" News for Miami?

No rest, no problem for Houston - at least so far. In fact, this will be the Rockets' third set of back-to-back games already this season. They've won both games that fell on the second night of the previous two - against Atlanta and OKC.

Houston is Red Hot

The Rockets are seemingly unbeatable at the moment - no matter who is suited up for them or not. They've won both games with Marcus Smart serving his three game suspension. He'll sit out tonight for the last of the three. And they're riding the wave after dropping a season high 147 points in Sunday's win over Washington.

Key for Houston: The Bench Has to Continue to be Clutch

Houston was also without Fred VanVleet who missed Sunday's game to rest his knee. But none of that seems to put a damper in their game. The Rockets bench has proven to be "deep enough" against anyone. They outscored Denver 33-22, outscored Washington and put up 25 points against Golden State. The dynamic duo of Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason have been the fuel that keeps these Rockets going.

Nov 15, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) advances the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

INJURY REPORT:

Houston Rockets:

Fred VanVleet (knee injury management) - Expected to return after sitting out Sunday

Steven Adams (ankle sprain) - available

Clint Capela (ankle sprain) - out

Marcus Smart (league suspension) - out

Miami Heat:

Pelle Larson (illness) - questionable

Klay Thompson (ankle) - available

Bust out the popcorn and watch both teams go at it from Miami, Monday at 7:30pm eastern.