Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Cameron Boozer, Rockets-Heat, 76ers, Nuggets)

The first four weeks of the NBA season have produced some big-time performances, and 16 teams will have a chance to build on that on Monday, which features a ton of teams playing the second night of a back-to-back.

Boston, Washington, Philadelphia, Houston and Phoenix all played on Sunday, with two of those teams picking up wins. Here’s a look at all eight games on Nov. 16:

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

There are a bunch of ways to bet on this slate, and I have a few picks later on in this edition of Peter’s Points, But first, let’s review my favorite thing from Sunday’s action, where we saw some big-time performances.

Dew’s Review: Scottie Barnes and Jalen Brunson traded a bunch of clutch buckets down the stretch in the New York Knicks-Toronto Raptors matchup on Sunday with the Knicks getting the last laugh with an OT win. These teams will play again on Tuesday as New York looks to win a 15th game in a row against Toronto. Plus, I need to shout out Landry Shamet for the best bench performance of the night, as he scored 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting (4-for-7 from 3) in the win.

Peter’s Points: There are a bunch of teams playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday, but I’m looking forward to a battle between the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies, which features the No. 1 pick (AJ Dybantsa) and the No. 3 overall pick (Cameron Boozer). Both of these players have had some ups and downs in their rookie season, and Boozer has not shot the ball well for Memphis despite doing everything else for one of the surprise teams in the 2026-27 season. This should be a fun head-to-head battle between two teams hoping to get into the play-in mix this season.

After a 2-1 showing on Sunday , I’m looking to get closer to being in the green for the 2026-27 season. There are a bunch of great games to consider, but I’ve narrowed it down to four bets for this eight-game slate on Monday.

Peter Dewey NBA Betting Record

2026-27 season record: 35-36 (-5.95 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1656-1564-27 (+24.21 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cameron Boozer OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-132)

Houston Rockets Moneyline (-148) vs. Miami Heat

Rudy Gobert UNDER 9.5 Points (-104)

Philadelphia 76ers-Denver Nuggets Moneyline Parlay (-127)

Cameron Boozer OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-132)

Grizzlies rookie Cameron Boozer is averaging 9.7 rebounds per game in the 2026-27 season, and he’s looking at a favorable matchup against the Wizards.

Washington is just 29th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and 27th in rebound percentage, so the Grizzlies (third in rebound percentage) should control the glass on Monday.

Boozer is averaging over 16 rebound chances per game, and he could have an even bigger role on the boards with Zach Edey (questionable), Isaiah Stewart (questionable) and Quinten Post (questionable) all on the injury report.

In his 13 games this season, Boozer has nine or more boards in nine of them and 10 or more rebounds in seven of them. He’s also picked up at least seven boards in 12 of his 13 games.

There is a clear floor with Boozer this season, and he should be able to clear the glass against a Washington team playing the second night of a back-to-back.

Houston Rockets Moneyline (-148) vs. Miami Heat

The Rockets torched Washington on Sunday night, yet the team appeared to be going after the second night of this back-to-back.

Fred VanVleet sat out yesterday’s matchup, which means he should be back in action for a Houston offense that is currently No. 2 in the league in offensive rating. The Rockets have covered in 10 of their 14 games and both of their matchups that were the second night of a back-to-back.

While the Heat are surging right now – winning four games in a row – I believe this is a spot to sell high. Miami’s wins have come against Sacramento, Utah, Cleveland and a Detroit team playing the second night of a back-to-back. It’s not the toughest stretch of the Heat’s season, and they’re still just 24th in the league in defensive rating and 17th in net rating.

The defense is a major concern against this Houston offense, and the Rockets are a top-10 team in offensive, defensive and net rating. As long as Houston doesn’t sit a ton of players in this game – it shouldn’t after Sunday’s blowout win – I think it’s in a great spot to win on the road.

Rudy Gobert UNDER 9.5 Points (-104)

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert remains one of the most important defensive forces in the league, but his offense has been extremely shaky this season.

Gobert is averaging just 7.3 points per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field even though most of his shots come from the painted area. That’s a major issue for the Timberwolves, as they need all the offense they can get with Anthony Edwards (knee) still out.

Oddsmakers have set this prop well above Gobert’s season average, which makes him an easy fade candidate against Portland.

The Blazers have a strong defensive center of their own in Donovan Clingan, and they rank eighth in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game. On top of that, Portland is 11th overall in defensive rating.

Gobert has just three games with 10 or more points, and he’s averaging just 5.8 shots per game. This line is way too high against a tough Portland defense.

Philadelphia 76ers-Denver Nuggets Moneyline Parlay (-127)

Philadelphia 76ers

The Nets are off to a slow start this season, winning just three of their 12 games while going 1-3 against the spread as home underdogs.

Philly is likely going to be without LeBron James on the second night of a back-to-back, but Joel Embiid should be back in action after he sat out Sunday’s win over Indiana.

That’s good news for a Philly team that is 11-3 overall (5-1 on the road) and 12th in the league in net rating. The Sixers’ offense has been a bit of a concern this season, but the team has a top-10 defense and should be able to handle a young Brooklyn team that is just 23rd in the league in net rating.

Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe give the Sixers a solid floor no matter who is on the court around them, and I think this spread is a little low on Monday – even with Philly on a back-to-back.

Philadelphia is just 7-7 against the spread, which is why I’d rather take the moneyline in this matchup and pair it with Denver.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have won two games in a row and are heavily favored at home against a Phoenix team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

The Suns have yet to win a game on the road this season (0-3), and they enter this matchup with the worst against the spread record in the league (3-9).

Phoenix’s defense has been atrocious, ranking 26th in the league in defensive rating and 23rd in opponent points per game. On top of that, the Suns have a minus-4.2 net rating in the 2026-27 season.

That makes this a great matchup for Denver, which has already beaten Phoenix – on the road – in the 2026-27 season. The Nuggets got off to a slow start, but they’re now three games over .500 and have the No. 9 offense in the league.

With the Suns short-handed in the frontcourt (Mark Williams remains out), Nikola Jokic should have a field day in this matchup.

Denver is just 5-6 against the spread, so I don’t mind taking it simply to win this matchup on Monday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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