Giannis, Kawhi's status for Heat-Raptors: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch
In this story:
VITALS: This marks as the first-ever NBA game in Quebec City as the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors meet for the fourth time in preseason history. Miami is a perfect 3-0 all-time in preseason action against Toronto.
Game date, time and location: Saturday, Oct. 3, 7:00 p.m. EST, Videotron Centre, Québec City, Quebéc, Canada
TV: WPLG Channel 10 (South Florida), TSN 4 (Canada)
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), SiriusXM (Canada)
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Klay Thompson
C Bam Adebayo
F Andrew Wiggins
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
RAPTORS
G Immanuel Quickley
G Ja'Kobe Walter
C Jakob Poeltl
F RJ Barrett
F Scottie Barnes
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Dru Smith: Out - Calf
Keshad Johnson: Out - Hamstring (Two-Way)
Tre Donaldson: Active - (Two-Way)
Vlad Goldin: Active - (Two-Way)
RAPTORS
Kawhi Leonard: Out
Jameson Battle- Out (back)
Kyle Anderson - Out (knee)
Allen Graves - Out (Groin)
Chucky Hepburn: Active - Knee (Two-Way)
Trey Jamison: Active - (Two-Way)
Malachi Smith: Active - Ankle (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat +3.5 (-122), Raptors -3.5 (+100)
Moneyline: Heat +118, Raptors -144
Total points scored: 229.5 (over -110, under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on what he wants to see from his players in the preliminary preseason matchup:
"Obviously, I want to see our guys get their feet wet. Everybody is looking forward to competing and getting out there. Even though it's a preseason game, I think that's good. I also want to spread the minutes and give an opportunity for the young guys to play. They've earned it. They've really worked hard. I don't think I'll be able to play all 19 tonight."
For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket