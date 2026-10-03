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Inside The Heat

Giannis, Kawhi's status for Heat-Raptors: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch

Previewing the first game of the NBA preseason, where Giannis will make his debut with the Miami Heat.
Alex Toledo|
Bam And Giannis from Miami Heat Media day. 3
Bam And Giannis from Miami Heat Media day. 3 | Taken from a tweet on the NBA X.com page.

In this story:

Miami HeatToronto Raptors

VITALS: This marks as the first-ever NBA game in Quebec City as the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors meet for the fourth time in preseason history. Miami is a perfect 3-0 all-time in preseason action against Toronto.

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Oct. 3, 7:00 p.m. EST, Videotron Centre, Québec City, Quebéc, Canada

TV: WPLG Channel 10 (South Florida), TSN 4 (Canada)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), SiriusXM (Canada)

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Andrew Wiggins

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

RAPTORS

G Immanuel Quickley

G Ja'Kobe Walter

C Jakob Poeltl

F RJ Barrett

F Scottie Barnes

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Dru Smith: Out - Calf

Keshad Johnson: Out - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Tre Donaldson: Active - (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Active - (Two-Way)

RAPTORS

Kawhi Leonard: Out

Jameson Battle- Out (back)

Kyle Anderson - Out (knee)

Allen Graves - Out (Groin)

Chucky Hepburn: Active - Knee (Two-Way)

Trey Jamison: Active - (Two-Way)

Malachi Smith: Active - Ankle (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +3.5 (-122), Raptors -3.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Heat +118, Raptors -144

Total points scored: 229.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on what he wants to see from his players in the preliminary preseason matchup:

"Obviously, I want to see our guys get their feet wet. Everybody is looking forward to competing and getting out there. Even though it's a preseason game, I think that's good. I also want to spread the minutes and give an opportunity for the young guys to play. They've earned it. They've really worked hard. I don't think I'll be able to play all 19 tonight."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket

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Alex Toledo
ALEX TOLEDO

Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.

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