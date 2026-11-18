The Miami Heat have rapidly bounced back after their dreadful 0-4 start, rebounding to a 8-6 record. While the Heat have done it with their offense, their defense has improved each and every night, most on display in their recent win against the Rockets.

After 14 games against all kind of opponents and all situations, we can really see where the Miami Heat stand and what the majority of their lineups look like together.

And after dealing with some struggles from players like Tim Hardaway Jr., Andrew Wiggins, and injuries/illnesses to Pelle Larsson and Nikola Jovic, others have gotten opportunities.

So with that in mind, when this team is fully healthy, who should the starting 5 be?

Running it back vs HOU 💪



Starting Lineup // @Chase pic.twitter.com/B40g0W0miv — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 17, 2026

With Larsson out, Gardner slid in to the Miami Heat starting lineup, and I thought that was great, His energy, his impact on the boards, and defensively, and his overall ability to conncect wwere all put on display, but I would slide him back onto the bench and start Larsson alongside Davion Mitchell, Klay Thompson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Bam Adebayo.

This lineup provides the Heat with just about everything they need, it takes the stress off of the veteran Andrew Wiggins, and most of all, they have played incredible minutes together to start the season.

In 56 minutes, this lineup has a +22.1 net rating with an 88.7 defensive rating and a 110.8 offensive rating. On the defensive end, that is about as impressive as it gets, and offensively it is about average, but this unit will find it's footing together.

Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) reacts after fouling out during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adebayo and Antetokounmpo have begun to figure it out while playing alongside each other, Davion Mitchell has developed into a premier playmaker enabling Giannis to be off the ball, Klay Thompson has turned back the clock and Pellle Larsson is the Swiss-Army Knife of the group.

This allows the Heat to roll Ryan Conwell, Andrew Wiggins, Myron Gardner, Bobby Portis Jr. and others off of the bench night in and night out based on who has the hot hand and who fits the matchup while also being able to stagger his star players.

Miami's depth was a concern at the beginning of the season, but the Heat are beginning to catch their stride. If that can continue, they will be a force in the East.

Another View: from Ethan Skolnick of OnSI

Nov 16, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Myron Gardner (15) looks on against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why fix what isn't broken?

While I was in favor of Larsson replacing Wiggins in the starting lineup, in part because Wiggins's lack of energy on both ends was bringing down the starters, and in part because I thought the reduced pressure of playing as a reserve might get him going, I'm now thinking that Spoelstra should leave things as they were in Monday's win ..... at least for now.

When he has gotten time, Myron Gardner has done much of the connectivity work that Larsson does, with even more of an edge. But Larsson has more chops as a ballhandler, so it makes sense to put him on the bench, to take that responsibility from Wiggins (who can be an adventure as a dribbler) and the rookie Conwell, who has done most of his promising work off the ball so far. That trio has the potential to be formidable, especially if Giannis is anchoring the lineup. He has natural chemistry with Larsson, and it might shine more in a lineup without Bam.

Gardner is questionable for Wednesday against Milwaukee, and Larsson is probable, so the decision may be made easier. But if both are available, it makes sense for Spoelstra to keep things as they are, and let Larsson get up to speed in a reserve role -- again, for now.

Most likely, Larsson will be closing most games anyway.