The Miami Heat are 6-6 and have overcome struggles from many players who are supposed to be key contributors.

These struggles however have enabled a key 6 players to stick out. Six players who Erik Spoelstra can trust to help win the Miami Heat basketball games, down the stretch, and throughout the night.

The 6 players include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Pelle Larrson, Davion Mitchell, Klay Thompson, and rookie Ryan Conwell.

That is a great 6. Miami's two best players who are finally building chemistry together. Mitchell and Conwell guiding the back court, Larsson helping lead Miami to wins, and Klay Thompson who has looked like his old self in a Miami Heat uniform.

But it takes more than that to win, especially over an 82 games season. While the 6 players have been very good for the Heat to start the season, it's not enough, Miami needs at least two more guys to step up.

So, Who Could They Be?

Oct 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (0) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For one I think they need Andrew Wiggins to be the guy. He is a three and D wing that all Championship teams have, and he was paid with the hopes of being a key piece in Miami. That has yet to pan out so far this season.

Wiggins had a career resurgence in Miami earning him a contract, but has struggled to start the season, averaging only 8 points a night on poor efficiency.

But Wiggins is a veteran and can embrace the role that the Miami Heat give to him. He will figure it out, and the Miami Heat need him to.

Best lineups in a variety of categories so far this season…



What stands out? pic.twitter.com/BFywFDIC74 — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) November 14, 2026

The second player is much more difficult to choose. While Tim Hardaway Jr. is a choice that the Heat would want, that seems unlikely at least for now. Bobby Portis Jr. has been okay, Nikola Jovic has played solid defense, and Dru Smith has been on the backburner along with Myron Gardner, Simone Fontecchio, and Nick Richards.

The player I lean towards is Dru Smith.

Dru Smith is a highly capable defender and his ability to score from beyond the arc should give him an extended look in a Heat uniform. He does all the little things right, he is a strong option from beyond the arc, and he can provide some breaks for Davion Mitchell. Smith's defense will keep him on the floor and can make up for the minutes Mitchell is off the floor, the key for him is to make the threes.

The others, it's going to take more than what they are giving. The defense has been poor, and the rebounding and offensive impact have yet to prove enough.

Dru Smith is here because of his defense, and Miami's defense has to improve, that's why I lean towards him.

That gives Miami 8 players that Erik Spoelstra can trust while also having multiple options off the bench that can provide a spark on any given night, especially should Hardaway find his footing.

Miami will get another test at home against the Pistons, and hopefully another player gives Spoelstra a reason to stay in the rotation.