Giannis trade to the Heat Could End Up Bigger than We Think

The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to trade Mega Star and former finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, as reported by Shams Charania. The Heat have been hunting for their next Whale since Jimmy Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors on February 5th, 2025. Prior to that they tried to pair Dame Lillard with Butler in 2023, but that pursuit also ended in disappointment. Lillard ended up in Milwaukee despite what many experts thought was a subpar trade for the talented sharp shooting guard.

The Heat are sending to Milwaukee unprotected first-rounders in 2031 and 2033 along with No. 13, a pick swap in 2030 and a 2033 second-rounder, according to sources.



The trade does not include any additional teams -- it is a one-to-one move, sources said -- but both the Heat… https://t.co/qsxVhBh9gp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

The Trade

The Heat are sending Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, an unprotected first round pick in 2031 and 2033, along with the number 13th overall pick in the 2026 draft, a pick swap in 2030 and a 2033 second rounder in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

This was a monumental moment for Team President Pat Riley and the entire Heat front office. They get their star which is the foundation for each championship team they have built. They swing for the fences and strike out sometimes. When they do connect, they knock it out of the park and they have done it again!

Every big trade comes with its share of pain. They had to give up the 20th pick in the 2025 draft in Kasparas Jakucionis. He has a bright future and was considered a steal for the spot he was taken by Miami.

The Trade Could Grow

Shams also reported that the trade cannot be finalized until July 6th, but both teams agreed on a framework that will allow it to expand into a multi-team deal if the opportunity arises for both teams.

What does this mean for Miami

The Heat roster has been gutted but there are some big wins still on the roster. The Heat were able to retain Bam Adebayo, Pelle Larsson, Andrew Wiggins, and Davion Mitchell. This has the makings of a monster defensive lineup. The trade could expand though because they are going to need three-point shooting to space the floor around Giannis. The work isn’t done yet.

There is still the issue of a backup big. Depth is going to be the test and how quickly the Heat can acquire it. The trade did leave Miami with Pick 41in the second round of the 2026 draft. This leaves the Heat with the ability to get the back up big they need or take a spacing shooting guard. The best news is they have options.

Conclusion

The Miami Heat get their whale and All NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo to pair next to Bam Adebayo. They have a functional starting lineup intact. They have time to fill out the rest. That could be expanding the trade by July 6. They can draft a rotation player at pick 41 to contribute. The question now remains will it be enough to compete for a championship because in this town. That’s the only thing that matters to the franchise.

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