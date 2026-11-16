The Miami Heat are finally having the success they envisioned upon landing Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. He’s played like a top-five player from the moment he threw on the uniform outside of some ill-timed foul trouble, but he’s taken it up a few notches during Miami’s four-game win streak, which it looks to extend against the visiting Houston Rockets on Monday night.

Antetokounmpo scored 34 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out eight assists in Saturday’s 137-117 win over the Detroit Pistons. During Miami’s string of wins, he’s shot 54-for-81 from the field (66.7 percent), gone 3-for-7 on 3-pointers and has averaged 32.5 points and 12 rebounds. Victories over the Cavs and Pistons have evened the Heat’s record at Kaseya Center at 3-3 and extended a win streak that’s the team’s longest since an eight-game run from Feb. 28-March 12 of last season.

The Houston Rockets continue their longest road trip of the season with their annual stop in Miami, coming off their highest-scoring output since scoring 148 against in Phoenix in 2025, a performance that ranks 13th all-time in team history. The Wizards were the victim on Sunday, losing 147-119. Amen Thompson led the way with 26 points, while Kevin Durant and sixth man Tari Easton each scored 25.

Houston finished with 40 assists, a number they’ve only ever eclipsed three times. Shooting nearly 58 percent in D.C., the Rockets picked up their 11th win to continue with a top-five record in the NBA through five games. They’ll be looking to win on the second night of a back-to-back for the third time, having won in Atlanta (Oct. 24) after defeating the Spurs in Austin and besting OKC a week later on Halloween following a win in Dallas.

The Heat lead the Rockets in the all-time series 43-35, splitting the matchups in each of the last two regular-seasons. Houston has won two of three on the heels of a nine-game win streak Miami embarked upon from Feb. 11, 2001-Dec. 29, 2004. The Rockets ended that run before it hit double-digits at Kaseya Center on March 21, 2025, but lost there on Feb. 28, 115-105 behind 32 points and eight assists from Durant. Miami won the most recent encounter, 123-122 on March 21, behind 32 points and 21 rebounds from Bam Adebayo.

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 16, 7:40 p.m. ET, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: Space City Home Network (Houston), WPLG (Miami)

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), WQAM (Miami)

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith Jr.

C Alperen Sengun

G Fred VanVleet

G Amen Thompson

HEAT

F Myron Gardner

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Bam Adebayo

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS

G Amen Thompson: Questionable, Left Knee Soreness

G Marcus Smart: Out, League Suspension

C Steven Adams: Out, Left Lower Leg Injury Management

C Clint Capela: Out, Right Ankle Sprain

F Julian Phillips: Out, G League - Two-way

G/F Quadir Copeland: Out, G League - Two-way

HEAT

G Klay Thompson: Available, Left Ankle Sprain

F/G Pelle Larsson: Doubtful, Illness

F Nikola Jokic: Questionable, Illness

C Vladislav Goldin: Out, G League - Two-way

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Rockets -2.5 (-106), Heat +2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Rockets -130, Wizards +110

Total points scored: 231.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

"The thing about this team that we’re starting to realize, I mean, every team needs this, (is) the energy. Anybody that’s brings tremendous, relentless energy, ignites something with our team. So even Myron Gardner, you plug him in where Pelle was, that’s crazy energy. That he does not lose a 50-50 ball. He’s flying all over the place. That in those minutes actually helps the starting lineup. It helps the other lineups too." - Heat HC Erik Spoelstra on Myron Gardner’s impact upon entering the starting five