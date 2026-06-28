Heat Should Think Twice Before Pursuing Veteran

After acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade, the Miami Heat need to fill out the rest of their roster. As many are discussing the possibility of bringing back LeBron James, the Miami Heat are apparently expected to prioritize targeting Mike Conley Jr. as a free agent. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Heat are expected to pursue veteran guards Tim Hardaway Jr. and Mike Conley Jr. once free agency begins.

League sources tell @JakeLFischer and me that Tim Hardaway Jr. and Mike Conley Jr. are expected to be priority targets in free agency for Miami after the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.



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"League sources tell Jake Fischer and me that Tim Hardaway Jr. and Mike Conley Jr. are expected to be priority targets in free agency for Miami after the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade."

I understand the interest in signing Tim Hardaway Jr, but adding Mike Conley Jr is a little puzzling. Don't get me wrong: Conley is one of the most respected veterans in the NBA, and he has tremendous playoff experience, but this is a move the Heat should avoid.

Father Time Is Catching Up

Conley, an 18-year NBA veteran, will turn 39 years old before the start of next season. The former one-time All-Star is far from his prime. He still remains a smart floor general and a quality leader, but his production has declined steeply over the past two seasons. Conley only averaged 4.5 points, 2.9 assists, and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 33 % from both the field and the three-point range.

His shooting efficiency has plummeted compared to his career averages. The Heat do not have a championship roster assembled, and if Conley was the final piece, you could perhaps add him as a veteran leader off the bench, but the Heat do not have that luxury as a hard-capped team. The Heat simply can't rely on a 39-year-old point guard to play meaningful minutes in the playoffs.

Miami Needs More Athleticism, Not Less

Miami's biggest priorities should be surrounding Giannis and Bam Adebayo with shooting, perimeter defense, and younger players capable of handling heavy workloads. Conley simply doesn't solve Miami's biggest needs. If the Heat plan to add another guard, they should focus on one who can be a reliable scorer off the bench. Davion Mitchell and Dru Smith are both defensive-minded guards, so the Heat need a floor spacer and dynamic guard.

Conley simply isn't the same player who once anchored the Memphis Grizzlies or helped stabilize the Timberwolves.

Better Options Are Available

Conley is one of the most respected players in the NBA, but the Heat should focus on adding younger options. Players like Gary Trent Jr. could be available for the minimum, and that honestly would be a better fit for the Miami Heat. The options in free agency are limited, however, so if the Heat truly want to prioritize signing Conley solely for his leadership and experience, it might not be the worst move that they could make.

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