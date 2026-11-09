The Heat had a new starting lineup for the first time this season but got the same results. Miami beat Sacramento 114-108 in a clutch game on the road to a one-win team. Here are five takeaways from tonight’s game.

Nov 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) holds onto the ball next to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NEW STARTER

Pelle Larsson started tonight for the Heat. He played well but got into foul trouble in the first 2 minutes of the game. It was one of the concerns when contemplating putting him in the starting lineup.

Pelle finished with 57.1/75 shooting splits and pitched in with 3 rebounds and 3 assists but fouled out in the 4th quarter with the game still on the line. He will need to clean this up if he wants to start going forward.

Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) reacts after being fouled and making the basket during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DAVION LEADS THE WAY

Davion Mitchell notched his 6th double-double this season with 17 points and 11 assists. He has been the 2nd most consistent player on this Heat team next to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

His biggest contribution on the night was his tenacity in the 4th quarter. He had a stretch starting with 5:10 minutes left in the game where he scored or assisted on 4 straight baskets and a monster block from behind on Malik Monk leading to a Klay Thompson layup in transition.

Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) looks down after being cut during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giannis Mid-Range Masterpiece?

The force of nature that is Giannis had his usual ultra productive night scoring 29 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. He only got to the free throw line 7 times and only made 1 of those attempts.

The Kings played zone a lot, but Giannis settled for middy’s instead of attacking the rim. He finished the night 14 of 23 for 60.9% from the field so it was working. The question is will this type of offense be sustainable long term?

Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after making a three point basket during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

THOMPSON SAVED THE HEAT

Klay Thompson was on fire tonight when Miami needed him the most. He scored 23 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks. He did this on crazy efficiency with 53.3/53.8 shooting splits.

He was using all his tricks tonight to get his shots off against the kings. He was coming off screens, relocating, and even a ball fake step back in transition against two defenders. He put the brakes on and buried the triple.

Nov 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) dribbles the ball next to Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIGGINS AND THJ UNPLAYABLE

Head coach Erik Spoelstra has a roster dilemma. His top two wings are basically unplayable defensively and giving you next to nothing offensively. Andrew Wiggins just resigned to a long-term contract and Tim Hardaway Jr who just came in this season has been an outright turnstile on defense.

The means that Pelle must continue to start and the rookie Ryan Conwell who played another strong game on both ends of the floor is in line for a much bigger role faster than anticipated for a 2nd round pick. He finished the game with 6 points, 2 rebounds, 2assists and a steal.

His impact was felt with more than just stats. He was energetic on both ends of the floor, played solid point of attack defense, and was poised with the basketball. His role will only continue to grow.

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