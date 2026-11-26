What Are the Miami Heat Thankful for This Thanksgiving?
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It is Turkey Day, a time to be around family, friends, football, and a reminder to be thankful for all the blessings and things we take for granted on a day-by-day basis.
Thanksgiving is the NFL's day in the sports world, but it can also be used as a reminder for where your favorite NBA franchises stand.
And the Miami Heat organization has a lot to be thankful for, both from their past and present.
They have hoisted three Larry O'Brien Trophies, have had numerous NBA legends call Miami home, and they have a beautiful stadium in the heart of Miami.
But what are the Miami Heat thankful for this year?
Giannis Antetokounmpo
At the top of this years list is the superstar they acquired over the Summer. Thanks to the help of the front office for going all in even when many thought they shouldn't, they acquired a future Hall of Famer and it's paying dividends. Giannis is averaging 28/12/5 with 2.2 steals/blocks a night and has clearly made a difference down South. Miami currently sits right in the middle of the Eastern Conference but has put together an impressive stretch over the last few weeks, soaring to the top five in the NBA's power rankings.
Erik Spoelstra
Each year this can be said in Miami. They have the coach who is constantly recognized as one of if not the best coaches by his peers --even though he has never won coach of the year-- and has started to make this Miami team work. He has held his players accountable giving run to the younger Ryan Conwell, he has kicked Tim Hardaway Jr. to the bottom of the rotation, and most importantly he has made the Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo pairing work. Giannis is playing off the ball more than he has in a long time, and it is working, Spoelstra is putting trust in the rest of the lineup and Giannis' gravity, and Miami's offense has thrived. As the defense continues to find their footing and Miami gets more role players to step up there is no telling just how good Erik Spoelstra can help make this team.
Erik Spoelstra Wants the NBA to Get Rid of This Provision
Dwyane Wade's Modified Statue
Let's be honest, the original statue was terrible, and honestly disrespectful to Dwyane Wade. With all the great statues in the world, Wade's turned out to be one of the worst. But they have modified it, and Miami has been playing well since the modification. While those two things are a coincidence, the statues' modification was long overdue.
“They 8-2 since the statue got changed — I ain’t trying to take no credit…got a little touch up and ever since then the Heat has been hooping…the team hasn’t been in a good place since the moment (statue reveal) two years ago…y’all welcome.”Dwyane Wade
Klay Thompson's Resurgance
Klay Thompson looks like the splash brother that played in Golden State so long ago. While his totals and minutes are down his production and efficiency are not. Klay is averaging 14.9 points per night, is shooting 43% from three and has already made 60 threes, good for fourth in the NBA. Klay Thompson was going to be a swing factor for the Heat this year as they needed the scoring punch and spacing, and he has delivered, even stepping it up on the defensive end. Thompson has constantly talked about how he is in the best shape of his career and there are no signs of this slowing down.
Ryan Conwell Jr.
Conwell is Miami's latest diamond in the rough. A second-round pick that they traded up to select in this year's NBA draft while parting with $1.5-million dollars has paid off. Conwell got his shot when Tim Hardaway Jr. wasn't producing and he is running away with it, making himself a mainstay in Miami's rotation while also providing hope for the future.
The Heat are obviously thankful and grateful for everything and everyone that they have in Miami, but these are the highlights from this year.
Enjoy the days with your family, and don't forget about the things most important to you. Sports provide us an opportunity to come together and escape from some of the realities of the world, and that's what makes them so special. So, I am thankful to sport, and everyone who has come across my work over the last year.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Austin also writes for the Five Reasons Sports Network, covering all South Florida sports. As a current athlete, Austin specializes in in-depth analysis, player profiles, combining on-field knowledge with strong storytelling to cover football, basketball, and beyond. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management at Webber International University. Twitter: @austindobbins13