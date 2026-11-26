It is Turkey Day, a time to be around family, friends, football, and a reminder to be thankful for all the blessings and things we take for granted on a day-by-day basis.

Thanksgiving is the NFL's day in the sports world, but it can also be used as a reminder for where your favorite NBA franchises stand.

And the Miami Heat organization has a lot to be thankful for, both from their past and present.

They have hoisted three Larry O'Brien Trophies, have had numerous NBA legends call Miami home, and they have a beautiful stadium in the heart of Miami.

But what are the Miami Heat thankful for this year?

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis | Issac Baldizon. Getty Images

At the top of this years list is the superstar they acquired over the Summer. Thanks to the help of the front office for going all in even when many thought they shouldn't, they acquired a future Hall of Famer and it's paying dividends. Giannis is averaging 28/12/5 with 2.2 steals/blocks a night and has clearly made a difference down South. Miami currently sits right in the middle of the Eastern Conference but has put together an impressive stretch over the last few weeks, soaring to the top five in the NBA's power rankings.

Erik Spoelstra

Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra looks down during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Each year this can be said in Miami. They have the coach who is constantly recognized as one of if not the best coaches by his peers --even though he has never won coach of the year-- and has started to make this Miami team work. He has held his players accountable giving run to the younger Ryan Conwell, he has kicked Tim Hardaway Jr. to the bottom of the rotation, and most importantly he has made the Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo pairing work. Giannis is playing off the ball more than he has in a long time, and it is working, Spoelstra is putting trust in the rest of the lineup and Giannis' gravity, and Miami's offense has thrived. As the defense continues to find their footing and Miami gets more role players to step up there is no telling just how good Erik Spoelstra can help make this team.

Erik Spoelstra Wants the NBA to Get Rid of This Provision

Dwyane Wade's Modified Statue

Oct 28, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; A general view of the new Dwyane Wade statue in front of the Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Let's be honest, the original statue was terrible, and honestly disrespectful to Dwyane Wade. With all the great statues in the world, Wade's turned out to be one of the worst. But they have modified it, and Miami has been playing well since the modification. While those two things are a coincidence, the statues' modification was long overdue.

“They 8-2 since the statue got changed — I ain’t trying to take no credit…got a little touch up and ever since then the Heat has been hooping…the team hasn’t been in a good place since the moment (statue reveal) two years ago…y’all welcome.” Dwyane Wade

The Nightcap crew couldn’t believe the original design of Dwyane Wade’s statue got approved🤣



Sharpe: “that looks like D-Wade…remember the first time he said it looks like me, he was trying to save face — he didn’t want to make the sculptors look bad…the one on the right looks… pic.twitter.com/ZAevXkIrBI — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) November 1, 2026

Klay Thompson's Resurgance

Nov 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson (11) looks on against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Klay Thompson looks like the splash brother that played in Golden State so long ago. While his totals and minutes are down his production and efficiency are not. Klay is averaging 14.9 points per night, is shooting 43% from three and has already made 60 threes, good for fourth in the NBA. Klay Thompson was going to be a swing factor for the Heat this year as they needed the scoring punch and spacing, and he has delivered, even stepping it up on the defensive end. Thompson has constantly talked about how he is in the best shape of his career and there are no signs of this slowing down.

Ryan Conwell Jr.

Nov 22, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Brooks Barnhizer (23) and Miami Heat guard Ryan Conwell (4) hug after the game at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Conwell is Miami's latest diamond in the rough. A second-round pick that they traded up to select in this year's NBA draft while parting with $1.5-million dollars has paid off. Conwell got his shot when Tim Hardaway Jr. wasn't producing and he is running away with it, making himself a mainstay in Miami's rotation while also providing hope for the future.

Ryan Conwell continues to get more comfortable each game his last 5 games have been impressive pic.twitter.com/HnedRL9uBf — Heat Clips 🎬 (@MiamiClip) November 25, 2026

The Heat are obviously thankful and grateful for everything and everyone that they have in Miami, but these are the highlights from this year.

Enjoy the days with your family, and don't forget about the things most important to you. Sports provide us an opportunity to come together and escape from some of the realities of the world, and that's what makes them so special. So, I am thankful to sport, and everyone who has come across my work over the last year.

Happy Thanksgiving.