The Biggest Question Mark for the Miami Heat Heading into the Season

The Miami Heat addressed a lot of their issues this offseason and have made their team more than formidable in the Eastern Conference. The team is far from perfect, but no team is ever perfect. The preseason is the time for teams to figure out some last minute details before the real season starts.

The Biggest Question Mark for Miami

Oct 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Bobby Portis (95) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Heat have several elite players off the bench in Pelle Larsson, Bobby Portis Jr., and Tim Hardaway Jr. These players will be massive for the Heat as the season goes on and especially in the playoffs when the rotation shortens. The issue comes behind them.

Behind these players there is a lot more inconsistency, especially when looking at the front court depth. That is where the issue lies. The Heat need some of their rotation players to be more consistent this year to ensure they have proper depth.

The Heat are much deeper as a team than people think. The talking point shouldn’t be the depth but more the type of depth. Many of the Heat’s bench players fill specific roles that compliment their stars. When the team is whole, the pieces should fit together perfectly. If the team is missing almost any starter the pieces, then have trouble fitting as planned. Health and consistency might be the biggest factors of how Miami’s season ends up.

What Others from OnSI Have to Say:

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) looks on against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Austin Dobbins

“There are a few questions that the Miami Heat still have to answer, mostly in regards to their bench rotation, but the biggest question to me is who is going to step up as a primary ballhandler behind Giannis. Davion Mitchell looks destined to be another option when they share the floor, and it will be Antetokounmpo's job when he's on the court, but who can take that leap on the bench. Can Pelle Larsson prove to be the man who keeps things going, will Ryan Conwell take an unexpected early leap? Much of Miami's success is going to come from their top 7 guys and the teams' overall defensive prowess, but the need someone to step up in the creation department.”

Ethan J. Skolnick

"Yes, creation could be a problem, though Erik Spoelstra will try to mitigate it by playing with pace. Here's one thing I'm focused on: Bam Adebayo's start. We can't know until it happens, so it can't be solved, per se. But Adebayo can't stumble out of the gate the way he has the past two seasons. There were reasonable excuses each time -- he was dealing with the Jimmy Butler behind the scenes as captain in one season, and trying to fit in a new offense the next. Now, though, there should be nothing holding Bam back. He has a superstar next to him to alleviate the offensive and defensive burden, and he will see more space than ever before. He needs to come out strong."