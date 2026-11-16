The Miami Heat have finally found their footing, getting off to a 7-2 run since their dreaded 0-4 start. A turnaround that was anticipated by many, but not in the way they have done so.

Miami still has numerous key contributors struggling and Erik Spoelstra has already shown he will go a different direction than we are accustomed to....

One that gave runway to Ryan Conwell, Jr.

Top 10 rookies by net rating. Rankings shown are relative overall league.



* Minimum 70% of team's games, 15 MPG, low leverage removed. pic.twitter.com/QNnYzqc7yJ — hoopsjunkie.io (@hoopsjunkie_io) November 16, 2026

We knew on draft night that the Miami Heat saw something in Conwell when they traded the 41st overall pick and cash to Oklahoma City to jump ahead of the Boston Celtics and select the guard out of Louisville.

But when selecting a rookie in Miami, it is not always guaranteed to see them on the floor right away. Conwell's camp, and the struggles of Tim Hardaway Jr. provided him an opportunity, and he is running away with it.

Conwell's minutes slowly increased as the season went on, and he earned an extended opportunity when the Heat played the Clippers, and although he didn't impact the stat sheet, he had 17 high level minutes and has been a mainstay since.

Conwell has showcased his ability to score from beyond the arc, has been a solid rebounder, defender, and another creator for the Miami Heat.

Beyond his career high 20 point night, and his consistent ability to produce, Conwell has gotten praise from just about every single one of his teammates and coaches, including Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Ryan — I love him. I love him — he’s a hooper, he plays hard and works hard…he was already on the court working…obviously he’s very talented and he’s going to help us a lot…I love his mindset of getting better every single day…he’s only going to get better when it’s April, May and June…” Giannis Antetokounmpo

Davion Mitchell with PRAISE for Ryan Conwell:



“With Ryan he does a really good job of moving without the ball and I’m just glad he’s confident in his shot…he did that really well…we don’t really care if he miss them or make them — just take them…he puts the work in…”… pic.twitter.com/rRvk2S2A4T — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) November 14, 2026

Conwell's impact on the floor has been primarily shown on defense, something the Heat still have room to improve upon. Conwell's on/off is a +11.3 defensively, ranking in the 90th percentile in the NBA.

Conwell has been played in numerous lineups and has formed a good connection with Davion Mitchell, especially defensively. Conwell's 6'7 wingspan along with his defensive tenacity has proved mighty difficult for opposing offenses.

Conwell has also gotten the attention of those off the floor as Jeff Teague had this to say:

“I think they gonna be a top-four seed. I think inserting Ryan into the lineup, his ability to shoot, but also create a little bit. He is a good defender too. He was not known as a dominant defender, but he holds his own. He guards his yard. I am not just saying that because he went to Pike and we know him for real, but he is really a good player.” Jeff Teague

Jeff Teague on Ryan Conwell and why he believes the HEAT can be a top-four seed:



“I think they gonna be a top-four seed. I think inserting Ryan into the lineup, his ability to shoot, but also create a little bit. He's a good defender too. He wasn't known as a dominant defender,… pic.twitter.com/CIDGRSA4pR — Heat Culture HQ (@HeatCultureHQ) November 16, 2026

Conwell's next step is to develop as a better finisher, but it is early on and Miami needs him to play to his strengths as he continues to adjust to the speed of the NBA game.

Ryan Conwell has earned the trust of his teammates and coaches while also becoming one of the NBA's most impactful rookies in this stacked rookie class.

The development of Conwell could be huge for Miami's goals this season especially as their veterans look to find their footing.