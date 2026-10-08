Game date, time and location: Thursday, Oct. 8, 7:00 p.m. EST, Videotron Centre, Québec City, Quebéc, Canada

TV: WPLG Channel 10 (South Florida), Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, Pelicans+ (New Orleans)

Radio: 104.3 FM, 1140 AM (South Florida), 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

VITALS: The Heat and Pelicans meet for the 15th time in preseason history. Miami is 6-8 all-time in preseason action versus New Orleans. The Heat are 30-21 against the Pelicans in the regular season all-time, including 19-7 at home and 11-14 on the road.

STORYLINES:

Bill Simmons is already backtracking about the Heat

What's left for Erik Spoelstra as the Giannis era opens

Giannis Antetokounmpo confident in the Miami Heat's process

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Andrew Wiggins

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

PELICANS

G Dejounte Murray

G Herbert Jones

C Yves Missi

F Trey Murphy III

F Zion Williamson

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Andrew Wiggins: Game-time decision - Illness

Pelle Larsson: Game-time decision: Illness

Dru Smith: Out - Calf

Keshad Johnson: Out - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Tre Donaldson: Active - (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Active - (Two-Way)

PELICANS

Julian Reese: Active - (Two-Way)

Malik Dia: Active - (Two-Way)

Jaron Pierre Jr.: Active - (Two-Way)

Spread: Heat -7.5 (-110), Pelicans +7.5 (+110)

Moneyline: Heat -280, Pelicans +220

Total points scored: 234.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on Klay Thompson's shooting gravity: "It's just weird. Usually I always have guys on me, guys that build a wall, but they wasn't leaving Klay. I think there was maybe one or two plays that he was wide open, one of them I missed him. But he wasn't open, like his guy was glued to him."

"If you know that you have a guy like that who is probably, if not the best, second greatest shooter of all time on the court with you, I think it makes the game a lot easier for you. When he's open you got to deliver the ball, when he's not open you play four against four, you got more spacing, then you can make plays for yourself or your teammates."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket