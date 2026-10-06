Giannis Antetokounmpo Confident in the Miami Heat's Process

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not worried about how the Miami Heat’s season begins. He is focused on where the team will be when the Summer arrives.

The Heat are entering the season with plenty of expectations after adding Antetokounmpo to a roster already led by Bam Adebayo. While building chemistry and establishing a new identity will take time, the two-time MVP believes Miami has everything it needs to eventually reach its ultimate goal.

"I don't really care about how it starts, I care about how we finish," Antetokounmpo said. "It will work. It'll work because we have great people with great mindsets."

Giannis says it WILL WORK for him and this Heat team to win a championship:



"I don't really care about how it starts, I care about how we finish. It will work. It'll work because we have great people with great mindsets." pic.twitter.com/ohgtIWoWHQ — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) October 2, 2026

That confidence comes from the people surrounding him.

Antetokounmpo believes the Heat have a group that is committed to winning, from the players to the coaching staff and the organization as a whole. For him, that shared mindset is more important than immediately looking like a finished product.

The Heat have established a culture where this is the belief no matter who wears "Heat" on their chest.

“It’s going to happen. It’s going to take time. We’re preparing for something that will take place in June. I know the people I have next to me have the same mindset. Bam wants to win. Coach wants to win. The organization wants to win. We’ll be at the place we’re supposed to be.” Giannis Antetkounmpo

That is an important mentality for a team and a player undergoing a major change.

“It feels good to be on this side. I’m excited. I’m motivated. Im working hard. I’m locked in. I’m looking forward to the season.”



— Giannis at the Miami Heat scrimmage 🔥



(@ZachWeinberger) pic.twitter.com/zWQGFV6kTv — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) October 6, 2026

Miami cannot expect everything to click immediately. Antetokounmpo is adjusting to a new team, while his teammates are learning how to play alongside one of the most dominant players in the NBA. Adebayo is also being asked to find the right balance alongside another superstar.

There will inevitably be growing pains.

However, Antetokounmpo does not appear concerned about those challenges. His focus is on the bigger picture and making sure Miami continues progressing throughout the season.

The Heat do not need to be at their best in October or November. They need to be at their best when the postseason arrives.

That is where Antetokounmpo's experience and championship pedigree could become particularly valuable. He understands that building a championship team is a process, and he is willing to give Miami the time necessary to figure things out.

For a player whose ultimate goal is always winning a championship, the timeline is simple: improve throughout the season and be ready come playoff time.

Antetokounmpo believes Miami has the people to make that happen and as long as they continue to get 1% better each day, that is not at all out of the question.