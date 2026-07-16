NBA Makes Official Decision on Discipline After Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro Altercation

From the NBA’s perspective, last week’s altercation between former Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro is a closed matter.

The two players—who until Miami’s trade of Herro to the Bucks in the deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo were the franchise’s two cornerstones—had a physical dust-up during an open practice in Las Vegas last week, where much of the basketball world has migrated for NBA Summer League and amateur hoops events.

Adebayo punched Herro in front of the Bucks guard’s AAU team, per reports, before the two players both exited the practice venue.

The league officially announced that neither player will face discipline after the “unfortunate” altercation, and that both parties are moving on.

“After discussing with the players involved and the NBPA, everyone would prefer to move on from this unfortunate circumstance, and no further action will be taken by the league,” a league spokesperson said of the incident, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Bam Adebayo-Tyler Herro incident seemed to stem from a social media burner account

Following the Antetokounmpo trade, an Instagram account associated with Herro shared a graphic listing Giannis and Adebayo among the 10 worst mid-range shooters in the NBA. A Heat fan from Toronto also leaked a DM conversation he had with Herro calling out Adebayo’s near-$60 million and saying and questioning his consistency as a “top-tier defender.”

Herro, who steadily rose through the ranks as a key player for Miami since being selected as the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, had been thrown into years of trade rumors as the Heat sought out new superstar options. The trade finally came this offseason, sending Herro to his native Milwaukee along with a slew of other young players and assets for Antetokounmpo.

Publicly, Herro had handled trade rumors with aplomb, and he was gracious towards the franchise when he was finally traded. Privately, Miami reporter Barry Jackson shared last week on X that “there has been some level of resentment from multiple former Heat players that Bam was the chosen one here and was given a big $$ extension and was never subjected to trade rumors,” even as players like Herro and Jimmy Butler were shipped out.

Additionally, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that the relationship between the two players, which had been good earlier in their careers, deteriorated over the last year as injuries held Herro to just 33 games in 2025–26, and impacted his ability to fit in with the team’s new offensive scheme—something Adebayo harped on throughout the season.

That resentment appeared to spill out onto social media, and seems to have led to Adebayo’s violent reaction.

How Herro responded to the incident

Adebayo is yet to speak out about striking his former teammate, or any of the noise around it—and based on the NBA’s statement, it seems unlikely that we’ll get anything significant from him on that end in the immediate future.

Herro initially gave no comment about it, but later addressed things briefly to Shelburne.

“Honestly, I’m just trying to move past all of it,” he said. “I’m focused on Milwaukee and building something special. They obviously just traded the greatest player in their history, so we want to come in and help continue what they’ve been doing.”

Others around the league like Draymond Green have had plenty to say on the situation. It sounds like Adebayo and Herro are happy to leave things in the past, though, and the NBA isn’t going to extend the story by meting out punishment.

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