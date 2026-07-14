Washed

That’s the word that follows Klay Thompson around now. And if you only read the top line of his past season, I get it. Career-low 11.7 points a game. A career-low 8 starts. 21 minutes a night on a Dallas team that spent the year handing the keys over to Cooper Flagg.

Klay is now a 36-year-old on his last guaranteed season, just a few years removed from the ACL and the Achilles injuries that eventually led to his Golden State departure. If you wanted to write the obituary to his storied career, the box score would let you. But that’s not the route we’re headed here.

As a performance coach by trade, I’ve spent my career learning to separate what a body has lost from what a skill has kept. When I look at Klay Thompson, I don’t see a washed player but instead I see a miscast one. I believe that there’s still something there. That competitive nature, the defensive intensity, the 3-pt shooting, it’s all still there. So, let me show you the work.

The one number that breaks the “washed” narrative

Here’s what the obituary conveniently leaves out: last season, in the worst shooting environment of his career, Klay Thompson still hit 38.3% of his threes on real volume at nearly 3 made triples a night in just 21.7 minutes. If only some of us could be so “washed”.

Now, sarcasm aside and with some context, Dallas spent the year with almost no playmaking. Kyrie Irving spent the season working back from knee surgery and spacing was so bad that even local Mavs coverage described it as horrific.

There was truly not enough gravity next to him. No elite driver consistently collapsing defenses. Very few of the clean, on-time, on-target deliveries that catch-and-shoot specialists live on. Klay was eating off scraps, and at 36-years old he still hit 38.3%. League average sat around 36% yet he cleared it even in basketball purgatory. In my eyes, that’s not what washed looks like.

What he’s lost vs. what he’s kept

At the heart of everything I believe about aging athletes is this: athleticism ages first, skill ages last. What Klay has genuinely lost, and I won’t pretend otherwise, is the athletic layer. The lateral quickness that once made him an All-Defensive wing. The burst to create his own shot off the dribble. The ability to chase the league’s best guard through five screens and then sprint the floor. An ACL and an Achilles injury will take that from anyone, and Father Time will assuredly do the rest.

The 2019 version of Klay that would give you 20-plus a night, while also being a two-way terror is not walking through anybody’s door. Anyone selling you that is selling nostalgia.

But the fine-motor skill? The release, the footwork into the catch, the balance out of a sprint, the half-second trigger that made him one of the greatest movement shooters of ALL-TIME? The data says it’s still there: 38.3% in a wasteland! So the real question was never “is Klay washed?” It’s: what does a 36-year-old elite shooter need around him to succeed? The answer to that question is simple…it’s gravity. Which brings us to Miami.

Why a trade probably doesn’t happen

I want to be straight about the mechanics, because “Miami should trade for Klay” is lazy analysis and the math says so:

Miami has no ammo left, and that’s on purpose. The Heat just emptied the cupboard for Giannis by giving up Herro, Ware, Jaquez, Jakučionis, and a stack of firsts plus a swap. You don’t follow a superstar consolidation by attaching your last remaining assets to a 36-year-old role player.

The salaries don’t add up in a way that makes any sense for either team. Klay is on a $17.5 million expiring contract. A team, like Miami, operating this close to the aprons after a max acquisition has no room for clumsy math. The only deal that would mathematically make sense would have to include Nikola Jovic. I’m not too sure that Dallas would want to add his 4-year deal to their books and even if they did, would Miami add the draft capital that they would most likely have to add in order to compensate Dallas for taking on that deal? I think the odds of all of that happening are slim to none.

The Mavericks are building around Cooper Flagg’s timeline. They want youth and draft capital back. Miami’s remaining trade chips are precisely the things Pat Riley and the rest of Miami’s Front Office has to hoard until probably next offseason. So no, I don’t think Klay Thompson gets traded to Miami or anywhere else for that matter. But that was never the interesting scenario.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

But there’s another path

Here’s the pattern that repeats every year. The one that involves a respected veteran on an expiring deal, on a rebuilding team, who wants one more real shot. The team can’t trade him without attaching sweeteners it refuses to attach. So the two sides negotiate, he gives back a slice of the $17.5 million, they release him, and he signs with a contender for something more than a minimum.

This leads me to believe that: if Klay wants out, a buyout is the likeliest door. Cap analysts have already slotted him onto buyout-candidate lists. And a Dallas front office now fully committed to the Flagg era has zero basketball reasons to hold a 36-year-old bench guard hostage. If that door opens, whether this summer or at the deadline, every contender with a wing-shooting need will call. Here’s why Miami should win that call, and why Klay should want them to.

One stat I keep coming back to, because it reframes everything about this Heat roster. Over the course of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career, 52% of his assists have gone to three-point shooters which is the third-highest rate in the modern record books. Last season it was 69%. Giannis has his own gravitational pull where every drive drags two and a half defenders into the paint and fires the ball back out to whoever’s feet are set. For 13 years, the players standing in those windows have made careers off him. Now picture the greatest catch-and-shoot specialist of his era standing in one of those windows.

Klay doesn’t need to beat his man off the dribble, Giannis removes that man. Gone are the days where Klay needed to create separation because in Miami, the help rotating out to Giannis will create it FOR him. What he needs is exactly what he’s kept: feet, hands, release.

Miami’s offense would hand him the 3 or 4 cleanest looks per game he’s been starving for in Dallas, and there’s a bonus scheme fit hiding in plain sight: the Heat have spent half a decade perfecting the Bam Adebayo dribble-handoff ecosystem that turned Duncan Robinson into a very sought-after shooter. That machinery at Coach Spo’s disposal with the handoffs, the pindowns, the relocations is Klay Thompson’s native language.

Darren Yamashita-Imagen Images

The bottom line

If you’re my age and you’ve followed this team for 30 years, you know exactly what this archetype means here, because we watched it win 2 titles. Ray Allen came to Miami at 36, coming off a diminished, injury-dinged year in Boston, written off by plenty and became immortal in the corner in Game 6. Mike Miller could barely walk some nights and shredded the Thunder in a Finals closeout anyway. Shane Battier gave the Big 3 era its spacing conscience with ZERO dribbles needed.

None of them were elite athletically anymore. But, all of them were shooters, weaponized by superstars’ gravity and Spoelstra’s spacing. That is the exact job description Klay Thompson still fits. He might even be better than anyone currently projected to hit the buyout market. 20-26 minutes. Second unit with spot closing looks. Playoff rotations where one made three flips a road game. A Hall of Fame résumé’s worth of “the moment is not too big” which, as the Heat learned with Allen, is absolutely a skill.

Sure, plenty can indeed go wrong. Miami asks him to be a 32-minute starter instead of a 24-minute weapon, his defense at 36 has slipped a tad bit, and that requires Bam and Giannis behind him. It goes wrong if the buyout never materializes and Dallas simply lets the contract expire while he rots on a lottery bench. And it goes wrong if the legs have one more cliff in them which at his age, every season is a new negotiation with the body.

July 26, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; USA guard Klay Thompson (11) dribbles the basketball against China in the first quarter during an exhibition basketball game at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But those are manageable risks on a buyout-priced contract. That’s the whole point. You’re not betting the entire franchise on this. You’re adding much needed shooting to a lineup that could use it. He is surely one of the most credentialed shooting specialists of this generation, in the one offense in basketball specifically engineered to need nothing from him except the thing he still does at an elite level.

Is Klay Thompson washed? The athlete is diminished, the data and the eye test agree. But the shooter just posted 38.3% in the worst supporting context of his career, and shooting is the skill that dies last. I believe asking if he’s washed, or if his best days are behind him are the wrong questions to ask.

The right question is whether what remains has a home. And there’s one team in the league whose superstar generates more three-point assists than almost anyone in history, whose system already has his role pre-built, and whose fans have literally watched this exact movie end in a parade.

If the buyout comes, Pat Riley should be the first call. Some of us have seen a 36-year-old shooter change everything before.

We still talk about the corner he did it from.