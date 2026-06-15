It's in the Heat's best interest to keep Davion Mitchell

This is what’s called the “who knows part of the off-season” because of the smoke screens and the slow-tapping towards the finish line to get the unhappy Greek star out of his situation. It’s uncertain how many teams are being slowed down from finishing a move because of the Giannis situation, yet the Miami Heat find themselves right in the middle, aiming the harpoon at the one the committee believes is the answer to their problems.

Regardless of how things shake out for the Miami Heat, Davion Mitchell needs to be on the team in 2026-27. He was one of their positive features in a year that fans will want to forget, and his game showed growth. The team was first in pace and their style suited him, scoring the second-most points of his career and setting new highs in assists (6.5) while turning the ball over less than in 2024-25.

Keep in mind that last year was only the second time Bam Adebayo has logged at least 20 points per game. He wasn’t as efficient as the first time in 2022-23, but he had to play teams without a scorer like Jimmy Butler next to him. Mitchell was his teammate with the best connection because he assisted on 18.2 percent of his baskets (92), which was the highest make on the team. Next was Jaime Jaquez Jr., helping Adebayo on 9.7 percent of his shots.

Had injuries not limited Tyler Herro to 33 games, he would have challenged Mitchell for most assists to Adebayo. Still, even with Herro’s situation being uncertain heading into next year since he’d need to be included in a big trade, the Heat needs as many playmakers as possible that can get the ball to Adebayo (and Kel’el Ware if he stays).

The only way Mitchell, who will be on the last year of his deal next season, should be considered a trade candidate is if the Heat figure they’ll get priced before they can act the trade deadline, or if Kasparas Jakučionis becomes just as good as Andrew Nembhard on short notice.

On top of that, Mitchell was the team’s best perimeter defender and that alone should be the reason he stays. Teams always run some variation of screen rolls and he is one of the better players at getting over or back to the ball handler in time. He may be short by NBA standards at six feet, but his effort and instincts are not teachable.

Scoring is always important, but defense and rebounding weigh a bit more in the playoffs, and the Heat will need someone like Mitchell if they have plans for a deep playoff run. Also, it's good business to reward those with a raise when they've earned it. Mitchell will be deserving of one if he matches his production from 2025-26.