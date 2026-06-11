Tyler Herro Hints at a Miami Exit on Social Media

It's hardly been a week since we last observed Tyler Herro's social media gimmicks and their potential correlation to a trade. He recently posted a now deleted gif replying to a post of Sam Amick's report about Miami not caring about how Herro feels about getting traded.

This wasn't Herro's first time taking to social media, and it certainly isn't his last as there is yet another, possibly more telling string of events.

Tyler Herros new IG post includes:



Picture of a punching bag with a Miami Heat shirt on it

B’s on the table song (Bucks start with B)

His brother commenting a gif with a Buck in it

Unfollowed the Miami Heat



This is really the end💔 pic.twitter.com/3ONebOLPxL — BamMuse (@AdebayoMuse_13) June 10, 2026

Now I am not huge on looking at the social media follows and unfollows, but I can say for certain that it just doesn't happen for no reason. His family is playing into the rumors, responding to the rumors, and Herro is playing the social media game yet again. The hourglass, the innuendoes, they're all there.

Herro's significant other has also said this: “We love Milwaukee, that’s the hometown. Whatever God has planned.”

What I will say is I believe this is the end of the Tyler Herro era in Miami, with or without a trade for Giannis.

Tyler Herro has long been the center of Miami Heat trade rumors for multiple stars, he has dealt with his fair share of criticism from not only the fans but his team president, and honestly a fresh start may be the best for both parties.

Tyler Herro on his finsta:



“The most hated man is always the one with the most potential” pic.twitter.com/U9WSQg8F9B — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) June 5, 2026

Herro still has plenty of potential in this league as his scoring impact is undeniable. At 26 years old, Herro has notched a sixth man of the year award, an All-Star, and is the three-point champ. Beyond that he has averaged as high as 23.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 5 rebounds. Herro has sniffed around 50/40/90 shooting percentages in numerous seasons and would certainly help many teams across the league.

But Herro has worn out his welcome in Miami, from the injury concerns, the playoff shortcomings, and the defensive inefficiencies, Herro can't be 'the guy" in Miami and if healthy in the Jimmy era, maybe the piece that could have pushed Miami over the top.

Tyler Herro Eastern Conference Player of the Week Highlights 📽️🔥



(4 Games: 26.3 PPG on 69.7% TS, 5.5 RPG, 4.8 APG) pic.twitter.com/o3LYrPeqrI — 🌴🇺🇸🇨🇴🌴 (@Birdey954theWin) March 9, 2026

So, Herro has posted a post that leads everyone to think his time in Miami is coming to an end, and his post matches up with the reporting that we have heard for the last few weeks now. The next course of action is where will Herro end up, will it be in Milwaukee for Giannis, could he get rerouted to a team like Detroit, or will he be used in a completely different trade package.

Only time will tell.