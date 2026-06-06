Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyler Herro React to the Latest Heat Trade Noise

When you play for an organization like the Miami Heat, the rumor mill is always churning, and when you are a talented young player, your name is always thrown into the mix. The Miami Heat's latest rumors around Giannis Antetokounmpo have a familiar face in the mix, and a brand new one when it comes to the rumors.

One is Tyler Herro, who has dealt with his fair share of trade rumors in Miami, and not only trade rumors but blatant call outs from team president Pat Riley.

This year Herro is at the center of another trade package, and Miami is letting everyone hear the noise, as Sam Amich put it:

“The reason Miami is loud with it right now. They don’t care if everybody knows they’re chasing Giannis because they don’t really care how Tyler Herro feels about getting traded” Sam Amick

And as Tyler Herro tends to do, he took to social media to post a response to the report.

Now deleted, but this is what the Tyler Herro post was of 🧐 https://t.co/MNEZsSPto8 pic.twitter.com/53XGn5Xmq8 — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) June 5, 2026

Herro's significant other has addressed the rumors as well saying this in response to a social media comment. “We love Milwaukee, that’s the hometown. Whatever God has planned.” Herro is used to being in the rumors, and whether or not he is in Miami to start the season, he has had a successful career in a Heat uniform.

Next is Jaime Jaquez Jr. who reminds everyone that this is part of playing for Miami.

“I feel like it’s just the way it is being on a Miami Heat team. I think that it’s kind of normal. I’ve been here for what, three years now? And every summer there’s a big rumor.” Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaime Jaquez Jr on being in trade rumors:



“I feel like it’s just the way it is being on a Miami Heat team. I think that it’s kind of normal. I’ve been here for what, three years now? And every summer there’s a big rumor.”



(via @Anthony_Chiang) pic.twitter.com/1VhitX22bO — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) June 5, 2026

And it's true in Miami, they are rumored to land the big star in a trade every year, their package gets released, players are in it, and then they play the season in Miami. It's part of being an athlete, especially in a market like Miami, and it is essential for the players to know this, as Herro and Jaquez do and try and be as professional as possible as Jaquez explains here.

“Whatever happens with the team, that’s all up to the owners and front office. But as for us guys, all we can really do is just continue to work on our game. I’m going to be playing basketball next year, whether it’s in Miami or somewhere else. So just got to stay ready.” Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaime Jaquez Jr on potentially being traded this summer👀



“Whatever happens with the team, that’s all up to the owners and front office. But as for us guys, all we can really do is just continue to work on our game. I’m going to be playing basketball next year, whether it’s in… pic.twitter.com/QmHvMlEZJV — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) June 5, 2026

The rumors come with the Miami Heat, it's ingrained into the culture whether for better or for worse. But the Miami Heat are doing what they can to improve this roster, and that means some of the players on the current roster won't be here next season, and Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are preparing for that reality.