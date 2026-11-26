LeBron James said after the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Miami Heat that coach Erik Spoelstra was one of the best coaches he ever had, and that he is one of the top at his position in the league currently. It’s times like this when I’m reminded of how James wanted him clipped because of the poor start to the Big Three era.

Fortunately for all involved, Pat Riley wasn’t going for that, and Spoelstra got a chance to prove how special he was over those four years. James notably had his best seasons under him, leading the Heat to back-to-back titles.

James could have returned to the team this past summer, but made a legacy play by trying to win in a fourth city as one of the focal points. He did not make a bad decision, judging by the 76ers being at the top of the conference and having a talented squad that wins without Joel Embiid. But he could have had it just as sweet playing next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Maybe he would have given it more consideration if he knew Davion Mitchell was about to take his game to new heights and Klay Thompson would turn back the clock, but now, James v. the Heat is an exciting rivalry again. The rivalry peaked when James and his then-Los Angeles Lakers matched up with the Heat in the 2020 Finals, but Adebayo and Goran Dragić got hurt. We’ll never know how far it could’ve gone, but I presume fans would like to pay him back down the line.

More Games to Play

There’s three games left in the season series: Jan. 8 in Philadelphia, Jan. 30 in Miami and April 8 in Miami. My calendar is marked already and it would be a surprise if Spoelstra’s was, too. He wanted that game badly on Wednesday, based on his body language and he may have spent all night reviewing the autopsy in the lab. Undoubtedly, both sides will be much mightier as they pick up steam through the season.

Next time, perhaps a solution to slowing down James is putting Adebayo on him for more time. According to the NBA’s tracking data, Adebayo guarded him for nearly four minutes, and James only took three shots, making two in that span. Even if James scores effectively, Adebayo makes him work for everything, and that will tire him out.

James got up for Wednesday's game more than most of the Heat did. They'll soon flush this loss until the week of the next encounter. Perhaps the Heat will be motivated that night for payback.