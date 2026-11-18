73 wins.

That's what then-ABC analyst and former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy projected for the Miami Heat prior to the 2010-11 season, the first after LeBron James and Chris Bosh joined Dwyane Wade. That was where the expectations were. That's how destructive the trio was projected to be, even if the supporting cast seemed a bit shallow, due to all that had gone into acquiring the superstars, and the limited resources that were left.

But that's not where the Heat were headed after 14 games, not even close. They had actually been somewhat anemic offensively, partly a product of Erik Spoelstra's almost-exclusive emphasis on defense in training camp, and partly a product of three superstars -- two with overlapping skill sets -- trying to find their spots on the floor.

Nor did it help that their best supporting scorer (Mike Miller) was already sidelined, and their best bench player, Udonis Haslem, suffered a serious foot injury in the season's 13th game (a last-minute loss to Memphis) and wouldn't be seen on the court for several months. So, in the season's 14th game, the Heat were mauled by Indiana, scoring just 77 points in a 16-point loss.

Which dropped them to 8-6.

Which is exactly where, 16 years later, and with all those players long gone, the Heat are now:

8-6, with a reasonably easy assignment tonight: the 1-13 Milwaukee Bucks visiting.

And a good shot to go 9-6, which would actually track ahead of the 2010-11 Heat, who lost the following game to Philadelphia.

So it raises the question:

Could this actually be a better start than the Heat had then?

Oct 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) celebrates with guard Klay Thompson (11) against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Key Difference in Style

Well, relative to the expectations, which were high for this squad but not Big Three high, yes, 8-6 is less disappointing now than it was then. And it's also the way the Heat have gotten here, by winning five straight. So the vibes are better, for now, as there's a sense the team is trending upward.

Looking at the overall numbers, though, that 2010-11 team was due for a breakout: they had a plus-8.5 net rating in those first 14 games, but had lost four games by five or fewer points, including one in overtime to the Utah Jazz when Paul Millsap famously learned on the fly how to shoot threes. The Heat's net rating this season has continued shooting up, but it's still a net negative (-0.1). And that's largely because the defense has taken so long to come together.

Even with the recent improvement on that end, Miami is 22nd in the NBA at 116.2, and that's pace-adjusted. That's an unhealthy 15.5 points more per 100 possessions than James, Wade and Bosh and company were allowing.

That can change, of course. And it's already begun to.

The insertion of Pelle Larsson and/or Myron Gardner into the starting lineup in place of the struggling Andrew Wiggins has made the Heat stingier, and Giannis Antetokounmpo finally looked closer to his old Defensive Player of the Year self in Monday's throttling of Houston, in which the Heat allowed just 15 points in the first quarter.

That needs to be Miami's identity, because the defense feeds the offense -- this team, like the 2010-11, thrives on what Spoelstra used to call "skirmishes," with steals or rebounds feeding transition fly-outs. Miami's offense is actually ahead of schedule in many ways and, yes, statistically ahead of where the 2010-11 team was, even though it had three elite scorers then and now really only has one (Giannis). The Heat's offensive rating now is 116.0 compared to 109.2 then and, again, that is pace-adjusted.

Can this team get it all together the way that team did?

We'll see.

But there is a possibility.

After the Heat dropped to 8-7 that season, it beat the 76ers at home -- and then bottomed out in Dallas. That was the night of BumpGate when James appeared to bump Spoelstra on his way back to the bench, as the Heat were missing assignments and looking befuddled on the floor. That was followed by a near-hour players-only meeting (led by Wade), a leaked report to ESPN about issues behind the scenes, team president Pat Riley backing Spoelstra behind the scenes, and the Heat ripping off 21 victories in 22 games as they came together against a softer schedule.

That team finished 58-24, good for second in the East, even if James, Wade and Bosh hadn't all found their footing individually entirely yet (that happened the next season, during the 27-game win streak).

Even without perfect chemistry and a plus bench, that 2010-11 team advanced to the NBA Finals, stunning MVP Derrick Rose and No. 1 seeded Chicago in five games on the way.... before James malfunctioned against eventual-champion Dallas.

While it wasn't 73 wins, it became a lot better than it appeared early.

Different team, different time.

But same coach, with greater stature now, due to a proven track record, and his two rings.

And some of the same growing pains, putting a new team together, searching for fits, before it all starts to click.