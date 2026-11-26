Joel Embiid missed Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup with the Heat in Philadelphia, news that was supposed to clear the lane for Miami to dominate the paint and perhaps the game.

Instead, it was the Heat who looked a little ill most of the evening.

Following a strong first quarter, the Heat backslid toward the start of the season, when they were a step slow on both ends, couldn't sink outside shots, and couldn't get consistent stops. And when they were almost entirely reliant on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Davion Mitchell to put pressure on the opposing defense.

Oh, and it didn't help that even without Embiid and Jaylen Brown -- who started slow and then left with a hamstring injury -- the 76ers still looked like they have more overall starpower, because Heat-killer Tyrese Maxey (30 points) and LeBron James (25 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists) were on their side.

Here are three takeaways from Miami's 111-104 loss to a 76ers team that strengthened its standing atop the East, with the Heat appearing unrecognizable from the squad that scored at least 123 points on every one of its five wins on its recent homestand:

1. Need a Better Bam

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Did Bam Adebayo relax after learning Embiid wouldn't play? Or was his largely lethargic, indecisive performance a product of trying to find his place next to Giannis again, after dominating the last game that Antetokounmpo sat. Coming off a triple-double against undermanned Oklahoma City, a game in which he returned to his prior-season role as an offensive hub (which led to 12 assists), Adebayo never got going Wednesday. He was beaten to rebounds (VJ Edgecombe darted past him for one that was especially egregious), didn't get to his paint spots until it was too late, and had an especially awkward moment when he tried to line up a three-pointer from the left corner and LeBron simply wouldn't let him -- which resulted in an airball. The Heat's role players need him to be better than them, as an attacker and an energizer, so they themselves can flourish. He wasn't on Wednesday.

2. LeBron's Still, Um, Good

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The Heat wanted LeBron James this offseason. It wasn't much of a secret. And they believed, up until the end, that he was coming. So Wednesday was somewhat deflating. At times this season, it has seemed as if it worked out for the best, because James has struggled with his long-range shooting for Philadelphia and Miami has gotten more playmaking than expected from Davion Mitchell. But on Wednesday, James -- as he tends to do -- made you think again. His second quarter long bombs got the 76ers and the lead, and while those aren't typically sustainable, his brilliant skip passes always are. He dissected the Heat defense all night, and he played more than passable defense too. Sometimes you just need to bow to the King.

3. Longshots Without Long Shots

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Other than Mitchell, the Heat shot 5 for 26 from three-point range. That won't get it done. Nick Nurse, the 76ers coach, even went to some zone, daring the Heat to shoot over top of it -- and they kept missing. Klay Thompson has been electric for three weeks, but he was 1-of-7 on Wednesday from three-point range (3 of 12 overall), and Simone Fontecchio, Pelle Larsson, Ryan Conwell Jr. and Bobby Portis Jr. were also off. Add that to some odd rotations (why didn't Erik Spoelstra try Nikola Jovic, who has played well of late?), and Miami just didn't have enough. Not even with Giannis scoring 32 on 11-of-18 shooting.