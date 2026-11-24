The New York Jets are looking for revenge when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

The Jets went over a month between victories, but got back in the win column with a 27-24 road win over the Chargers last week. They now have a chance to make it two in a row in Miami.

Of course, the Dolphins’ only win of the season came back on Oct. 25 against the Jets, getting a 28-25 road victory.

Miami has now won three straight and seven of the last eight meetings against the Jets.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 12.

Jets vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jets -3.5 (-112)

Dolphins +3.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Jets: -214

Dolphins: +178

Total

40.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Jets vs. Dolphins How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Jets record: 3-8

Dolphins record: 1-9

Jets vs. Dolphins Betting Trends

The Jets are 5-6 against the spread this season.

The Dolphins are 4-6 against the spread this season.

The UNDER is 5-6 in the Jets' games this season.

The UNDER is 5-5 in the Dolphins' games this season.

Jets vs. Dolphins Injury Reports

Jets Injury Report

Isaiah Williams – Questionable

Omar Cooper Jr. – Questionable

Trevin Wallace – Questionable

Dolphins Injury Report

Ronnie Harrison Jr – IR

JuJu Brents – Questionable

Malik Willis – IR

Jared Wayne – Questionable

Bradley Pinion – Questionable

Jaylin Simpson – Questionable

Dante Trader Jr. – Questionable

Jets vs. Dolphins Key Player to Watch

Geno Smith, Quarterback, New York Jets

Geno Smith had arguably his best game of the season last week in Los Angeles. He completed 17 of 21 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns without turning the ball over.

Smith will look for a similar effort this week in Miami. He threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, on 23 of 30 passes against the Dolphins in the first matchup this season.

Jets vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick

Miami may have won the first meeting, but that was with Malik Willis under center. He threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns in that one. Kyle McCord hasn’t had that same success; granted, it's only been two games, but he was a sixth-round pick for a reason.

It’s a bit risky, but I’ll lay the points on the road with the Jets.

Pick: Jets -3.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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