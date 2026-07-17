LeBron-Miami Heat Reunion Watch: Riley, Giannis put out bat signal
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LeBron James shut down Tyrese Haliburton's line of questioning on Thursday, so announcing his next destination on the Mind the Game pod was a no-go.
You read here that any chance of James making any announcement, particularly a return to Miami, was dead on arrival since he wasn't going to steal Giannis Antetokounmpo's thunder as he was introduced in South Florida.
In case you missed it, his name did come up in the press conference, where no one ducked the rumors or pulled any punches in confirming the Heat are in hot pursuit of the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
1. Riley wants to 'land the plane,' seeking Bron after Giannis pickup
The bad blood that materialized following James' departure to Cleveland is no longer an issue. Breakups are hard, time heals all wounds and all of that. The welcome mat has been but out.
2. James knows Heat want him as waiting game continues
As has been reported, Miami has been in touch with Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, James' agent, selling the Finals MVP of the Heat's two championships last decade on a return.
3. Giannis wants one of his idols on board for the ride
It helps Miami's cause that although Giannis has been the ultimate competitor in not getting too friendly with rivals and working out in the offseason with peers, James has always been someone he's revered. That respect could go a long way in easing any concerns James may have of returning to South Florida.
4. Windhorst has come around to Heat being best git
The Cleveland native was originally in the camp that James would close his career in his hometown for a storybook ending, but now sees Miami as the better fit and a likely landing spot.
5. Kid from Queens gets James to spills the deets
At the Fanatics Fan Fest, James took questions from the audience and gave a young New Yorker a thrill in supplying one of his most in-depth responses to what it's like to be a free agent. In the reply, he mentioned two years, not just one. In that regard, it's looking increasingly likely that James will be part of an NBA roster in '27-'28 unless he's able to win a title next season and go out on top. Either way, that's going to be great news for the franchise that lands his services.
6. Spida wants James in the Land, hopes to witness another title
Donovan Mitchell is always chill, but in his own low-key style, pitched James on a return home. He hopes to be teammates with Northeast Ohio's favorite son after reaching the 2026 Eastern Conference finals.
7. Daddy Dearest has his daughter in mind this time around
While his sons have been a focus for him in the past and hanging on to play with them has factored into his decisions about what team to join, James is now focused on his 12-year-old daughter, Zhuri, and how she feels about him going away for work now that he's leaving L.A. That certainly sounds like he's not going to play for the Warriors, right?
8. Decision Day is coming
There's no telling whether James' choice will come on Friday or this weekend, but his announcement sounds imminent. Finally.
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Tony has covered the NBA since 2005, with stops at CBS Sports and Vegas Insider. He is a graduate of University of Central Florida.Follow MejiaDinero