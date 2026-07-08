LeBron-Miami Heat Reunion Watch: In the mix among Top 3

There's no telling when LeBron James will decide where he's suiting up next season or whether he's going to hold individual meetings with the teams he ultimately decides are the best fits, but NBA insiders are of the belief his days competing in the Western Conference are through.

That would obviously increase the Miami Heat's chances of emerging as his final choice. In the same breath, it increases the likelihood that he'll be back in the conference on a top contender since the Cleveland Cavaliers and improved Philadelphia 76ers appear to have a great chance to wind up being his next team as well.

The Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are still holding out hope out West, but the second full day of the NBA being open for business following the moratorium being lifted featured a number of interesting new reports. Let's dive in.

1. Top threat to Knicks' new throne may hinge on Bron's decision

“When I talk to teams now, I have a hierarchy of Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia and then some teams on the peripheral,” - @ShamsCharania with the latest he’s hearing on LeBron James 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/cAsobcXXzY — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 7, 2026

ESPN's Shams Charania told Stephen A. Smith that he's hearing the 76ers have joined the two Eastern Conference teams he's won championships with as his most likely landing spot for 2026-27.

2. Those in the know view Miami as best option for Bron to win now

Many executives around the league believe the BEST landing spot for LeBron James is the Miami Heat, per @stephenasmith



“Do you go back to Miami? You got a lot of executives out there speculating that’s the best spot for him because Cleveland’s style of play ain’t gonna cut it.… pic.twitter.com/I103M1pzDN — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 7, 2026

Between Cleveland's style of play and rumors Philadelphia would look to trade Joel Embiid if they're able to land James to avoid getting bogged down in the halfcourt and improve spacing, NBA executives are of the opinion he should return to South Florida. LeBron has already mended fences with Pat Riley, gets along with Erik Spoelstra and has Giannis Antetokounmpo openly recruiting him, so there's no gray area regarding the Heat's desire to have him back in a major role before concluding his legendary career.

3.

76ers president Bob Myers makes his case to LeBron/Rich Paul on why he should join the Sixers:



“If he was here I’d say ‘I honestly believe this is your best chance to win. You have to decide all the other things that are equally important’ — What I would just say is, if it’s… https://t.co/ciC9dQJvWv pic.twitter.com/AJB0WexPHk — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 8, 2026

Since Colin Cowherd wasn't aware Daryl Morey is no longer running the 76ers, let's make sure you know Bob Myers was hired as president and Mike Gansey is the GM. Myers defended new acquisition Jaylen Brown on the "Game Over" podcast featuring Rich Paul and Max Kellerman while making his pitch on why James should play for Philly.









4. RJ: LeBron has already made his choice, but just dragging it out

Richard Jefferson Says LeBron Told Him Where He Is Going:



“He told me, but I can’t tell anybody… I know the whole plan.” pic.twitter.com/qNc9VMfXz5 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) July 8, 2026

Richard Jefferson is just kidding, unless he isn't. Fresh off calling his first NBA Finals alongside Mike Breen and Tim Legler on ABC/ESPN's No. 1 announcing team, Jefferson broke "news" on his Road Trippin' Show by telling former Cavs teammates Channing Frye and Iman Shumpert that he already knows where LeBron will end up because "the whole plan" is already in place. Guess it's a good sign he didn't come out and say it would be Cleveland.

5. Dray Day: Green looks to come through in Klutch for Dubs

Even though the Golden State Warriors seem the least likely NBA champion among the perceived top six of Paul's whiteboard finalists, Draymond Green will have a face-to-face place to state his case since he'll be meeting with James this week. Maybe, LeBron will let him down easy, since even Green knows the chances of his team overcoming the young legs of the last two Western Conference champs, the Spurs and Thunder, aren't great.