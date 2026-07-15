Magic vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

The Orlando Magic didn’t have a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but they’re off to a solid 2-1 start in the Las Vegas Summer League and are rested coming into Wednesday’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philly and first-round pick Labaron Philon Jr. have also started 2-1, but the Sixers were blown out on Tuesday afternoon against the Houston Rockets.

Orland could be a tough test for the Sixers, as it has relied on players with NBA experience like Colin Castleton, Lester Quinones, TyTy Washington and others so far this summer.

When it comes to betting on Summer League, I usually stay away unless I have a super strong feeling about a prospect on a team. Rotations aren’t normal during the summer, and teams are focused on development more than anything else.

Philly is set as an underdog since this game is a back-to-back, and it could look to sit some players after scoring just 64 points in Tuesday’s loss to Houston.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this matchup.

Magic vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic -4.5 (-115)

76ers +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Magic: -192

76ers: +160

Total

185.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Magic vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 15

Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPNU

Magic record: 2-1

76ers record: 2-1

Magic vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Not submitted yet

76ers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Magic vs. 76ers Key Player to Watch

Labaron Philon Jr., Guard, 76ers

Philon could be up in the air for this matchup after he played a significant role on Tuesday, but the rookie guard had 17 and is averaging nearly 20 points per game in Summer League.

The University of Alabama star had a huge game against Indiana, scoring 24 points, and he has a real chance to play meaningful minutes for a Philly team that is looking to contend in the East in the 2026-27 season.

On Monday, Philon was 7-for-11 from the field, and he’s by far the most exciting young prospect on either side in this game.

Labaron Philon Jr. vs Rockets..



17 PTS (7-11 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FTs)

4 AST

2 REBS

2 STLS



Philly fans, will he get mins this season for the Sixers?? pic.twitter.com/jZyINQWq1z — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) July 14, 2026

If he plays, Philon will get a solid test against an Orlando team with several players on it that have G League or NBA experience.

Magic vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

Philly has put together some big scoring games in Summer League, reaching 100 points twice, but the 64-point showing on Tuesday could be a precursor for this back-to-back.

The Sixers played 14 players on Tuesday afternoon, and extending the rotation again on Wednesday would certainly water down the quality of play for them. On top of that, it’s possible recent draft picks like Philon and Johni Broome get the day off for Philly, especially since Philon has put together a strong Summer League to this point.

Orlando had a 74-point game earlier this summer, and it’s only cleared 100 points once in three games.

With this total up in the mid-180s, I think the UNDER is worth a look. We’ve seen back-to-back afternoon games (on Monday and Tuesday) finish with less than 170 combined points.

Pick: UNDER 185.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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