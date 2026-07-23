LeBron-Miami Heat Reunion Watch: Shaq attacks naysayers

Shaquille O'Neal hadn't been heard from much during free agency, but the legendary center made his thoughts on LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and everything else in the NBA known in an SI.com interview.

O'Neal correctly considers himself one of the cornerstones of the Heat despite being a member of the Orlando Magic in the early days of Miami's presence in the NBA and winning championships with the Lakers as Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway helped put the Heat on the map.

Shaq on LeBron James' decision:



“I’m sure he wants to go somewhere where he has a really good chance of winning. A lot of people call it ring chasing. It’s not ring chasing. It’s just defining your legacy. He did it the right way.



More power to LeBron if he can get with a team… pic.twitter.com/5nIqIwKHZi — Heat Diehards (@HeatDiehards) July 22, 2026

As you'll see below in this latest addition of the LeBron-Miami Heat reunion watch, he's not trumpeting a return to South Florida, but advocating the right for James to do whatever he feels is best without the burden of noise that he's ring-chasing or holding on too long.

It's looking like this saga could last into yet another weekend, and theories spilled out that we could be headed into August with James still biding his time for a very specific reason.

1. Another run with AD could be reason behind Bron's stalling

The Warriors still want to pair Anthony Davis with LeBron James, per @MikeAscotto



Washington has rebuffed such inquiries to this point and plan to have extension talks with AD when first eligible on August 6th



The Warriors being LeBron next team is at 14% on Kalshi pic.twitter.com/EdFj37THeg — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 22, 2026

Multiple NBA reports tied Anthony Davis' extension talks with Washington as a potential reason why James isn't rushing into any decision. While that is almost certainly guesswork and could be a Klutch Sports ploy to get another of their top clients taken care of, there's no question James loved playing with AD and didn't want to see him moved from the Lakers. L.A. had no choice but to ship him to Dallas when Luka Doncic was unexpectedly made available, but the Wizards have been adamant they want Davis and Trae Young to help lead their rebirth.

2. Golden State could be preferred in order to stay out West

"You think your dad going to the Warriors?"



He asked Bronny where LeBron was signing 🤣



(Via @Biggy22x) pic.twitter.com/NOPvkUSjyN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 23, 2026

After replying, "be you" as his motivational message to his fellow young people, Bronny James was asked specifically if his father was going to the Warriors. You can dissect the laugh and look on his face despite the "I don't know, that would be crazy" response, but it did sound like James' oldest son should be strapped to a lie detector and asked again.

3. O'Neal believes storybook ending runs through the Land

Shaquille O'Neal on LeBron potentially returning to Cleveland:



"Start it in Cleveland, end it in Cleveland. That’ll be a historical way to close the chapter of your career."



(Via @SInow) pic.twitter.com/XDIBkna2wZ — Kalshi Hoops (@KalshiHoops) July 22, 2026

Although O'Neal can see James excelling in Miami for a second time, he was clear in his opinion that closing his historic career where it all started is the move he'd make if he was in LeBron's shoes. That photo above is so long ago the duo pictured may as well have been shrunk into action figures.

4. Blaming Silver's prodding is absolute ignorance

LeBron is reportedly "irritated" with Adam Silver pushing him for a decision, per @andy_baskin



James' camp was "ready to make an announcement" last week but decided to hold off 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZGGcIZddVM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 22, 2026

Among the stupider rumors making the rounds is that James is holding the NBA up specifically to teach commissioner Adam Silver who's really in charge. With no apologies made to the source of this speculation, LeBron isn't taking his time out of spite, and at no point has he been ready to make a choice when the only consistent things to come out of his camp have been that he has all the info necessary to make a choice and will decide when he's ready. Silver rightfully catches enough heat for a number of issues that fall through the cracks without inventing something else to blame him for that couldn't be further from the truth.



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5. Top NFL insider still hearing Heat team to beat

Adam Schefter still believes LeBron is going to the Miami Heat:



“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire…. There are people who are kind and think of me and send along information. I can read you the exact text… Tuesday, June 30th, at 7:12 ‘I’m hearing Bron is coming to the Miami… https://t.co/regUhWgm5x pic.twitter.com/szlRgJjX2E — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 22, 2026

Adam Schefter, an NBA insider if we were in an alternate universe given his stated desire to supplant Woj back when Adrian Wojnarowski retired from ESPN, continues to report that Miami will be LeBron's destination based on what he's been hearing.

6. Young Wolves still howling in hopes LeBron joins their pack

LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards have both made phone calls to LeBron James and have had conversations with him about joining the Timberwolves, per @JonKrawczynski pic.twitter.com/rf6sXKkTPT — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 23, 2026

There's been very little noise from Minnesota, originally said to be a finalist in the LeBron sweepstakes. While they may indeed be the fifth Beatle in all this, The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reports the team's stars are doing their due diligence in recruiting, which means the Wolves aren't dead yet.

7. YouTube-gate won't cause a ripple

**Miami Heat’s accidental LeBron James livestream sparks wave of fake signing announcements**



The Miami Heat appear to have briefly scheduled a YouTube livestream titled “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference,” prompting speculation about a possible return and inspiring… pic.twitter.com/MNWjrrS1TJ — Hype Daily (@dailyhypereport) July 23, 2026

People had a lot of fun with the Miami Heat social media team's gaffe in testing a LeBron press conference link prematurely and allowing it to get out there, but that's not going to be perceived as the team blowing up James' spot. Also, the graphic above deserved some shine.

Michael Wilbon GOES IN on people who think the Heat leaking a LeBron return is a real story:



“Pat Riley is not telling the damn social media team what LeBron is saying! That’s it. So get rid of this story forever going forward. Pat Riley, ‘let me have the social media team on… https://t.co/qMHTVdyzUm pic.twitter.com/BqHbURo9fl — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 22, 2026

Veteran columnist Michael Wilbon is right. There's no way Pat Riley is clueing in the social media team on LeBron's return. It doesn't matter what you believe, but James is aware Miami's front office had nothing to do with the mistake since he's not crazy.