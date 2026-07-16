Giannis' Miami Heat intro will be measured against Shaq, LeBron

News of Shaquille O’Neal being traded to Miami by the L.A. Lakers broke on a Wednesday afternoon in the middle of July, 2004, thrilling an area that had never won a conference finals, much less a championship. Diesel promised them one and delivered. His acquisition alone felt like a franchise-altering moment.

Within two weeks of the deal that changed Heat basketball forever, he had a memorable introductory press conference where his first response involved stating he didn’t believe in pressure, that “pressure is when you don’t know where your next meal is going to come from.”

O’Neal stated the team was Dwyane Wade’s and he was just here to help. The ride began.

Shaq dubs Giannis the new Superman 👀



(via @nbatv)pic.twitter.com/AiElRN2IGD — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) November 30, 2018

LeBron James historically rocked the basketball world on a Thursday evening in early July, 2010, announcing his decision to take his talents to South Beach on national television. Two days later, flanked by franchise icon D-Wade and fellow new arrival Chris Bosh, James promised multiple championships and delivered. The Heat didn’t win as many titles as they hoped to, but got to the promised land four straight seasons.

That press conference looked like a show and was labeled a welcome party. If you saw it, you’ll never forget it since a welcome that obnoxious hasn’t happened since. It was basically an introductory concert, rubbing a lot of people the wrong way. The Heatles were born. They didn’t care who they upset. They did their thing.

December 25, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Miami Heat center Chris Bosh (1), small forward LeBron James (6) and shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3) before playing against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jimmy Butler arrived in South Florida in ‘19 as a household name in basketball circles. He did reach a Finals in the bubble, and ultimately departed, like the star arrivals who preceded him, acrimoniously. His introductory press conference came months after his acquisition, in late September, despite his acquisition four-team trade in early July.

Although Butler said all the right things, spoke with deference about Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra, Wade’s influence on him and his new teammates, there were no promises made. He at that point was a four-time All-Star and would fulfill the promise of making the Heat relevant again, but his acquisition can’t be lumped into what Miami felt when O’Neal and James arrived in town.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade finally came to fruition just last week, on a Monday. Like Shaq and Bron, he arrives as a former MVP. His introductory presser, unlike Butler’s, will come within a few weeks of his acquisition. The “Greek Freak” was in Atlanta for the Argentina-England World Cup semifinal on Wednesday prior to making his way down south and has been traveling since his long anticipated departure from Milwaukee finally came to pass. He arrived in Miami and will be introduced at 3 p.m. ET.

Oct 30, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat center Jimmy Butler (22) stands next to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) after a foul in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This tour down Miami Heat memory lane comes with a point and a hopeful assertion, although it’s not at all meant to be a slight to Butler.

Giannis is coming to town. He’s the centerpiece of the Miami Heat. A one-name attraction like Shaq and LeBron before him. Jimmy’s arrival and tenure, while successful, can’t be viewed in the same light. After all, Jimmy Buffett was here first.

That James is mulling a return to Miami is a testament to Antetokounmpo’s greatness and the respect he commands. He’s the only player in NBA history to average 30 points on 60 percent shooting in consecutive seasons. He delivered the Bucks’ first championship since 1971, which was so long ago that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was still going by Lew Alcindor in winning Finals MVP.

Bam Adebayo will still be the captain. James may return. Spoelstra will continue to patrol the sidelines after barely getting any sleep the previous night. But Miami will be different from here on out, and will be Antetokounmpo’s team going forward.

Jan 23, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks for a shot against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Will he promise a championship? Probably not. Will that be his expectation? The Heat wouldn’t have mortgaged their future if it were any other way.

Because of the LeBron chase and the Bam-Herro drama, it feels like Antetokounmpo’s acquisition has been put on the backburner for a bit. That changes starting Thursday. He’ll excel in Miami and contribute to the winning culture with his legendary work ethic. All the past Heat All-Star arrivals have managed to win that first press conference.that in their own way. Giannis will too. The time has arrived to see how.