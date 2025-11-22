Heading into the offseason, it was very clear that the Miami Heat needed a significant addition to bolster their struggling offense and another star to support Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

Not only did they acquire just that in Norman Powell, but they took advantage of the entire league underestimating his borderline All-Star season, and traded for him without giving up nearly anything equal to his value. Now, he’s having an even better season than last year and seems almost a lock for his first All-Star appearance at this rate.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps breaks down how Powell is outperforming both the Los Angeles Clippers’ and the Heat’s expectations, as he has been a perfect fit within their new offensive approach through the first month of the season.

“There's been plenty of discussion about Miami's new offensive system, but no one has taken to it more than Powell,” Bontemps said. When the Clippers chose not to extend him this past summer and sent him to Miami in a three-team deal that saw the Heat land him for almost nothing, it was seen as a win-win for both sides. But even the most optimistic Heat partisans would have had a hard time envisioning how Powell has taken to life on the shores of Biscayne Bay, where he's averaging a career-high 25.5 points on an absurd 46% from 3 and has kept Miami in the top 10 on offense with Tyler Herro yet to play this season and Bam Adebayo missing a good chunk of it.”

Norman Powell’s impact on the Heat will transfer over when they’re fully healthy again

Nov 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) reacts against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Through 13 games, he has a ridiculous 65.2 true shooting percentage, which would be another career high. This has led to Powell already holding several franchise records in his hot start, such as most points through a Heat player’s first 13 games. Even if his efficiency doesn’t stay as red-hot as it’s been, his role in this offense as an elite catch-and-shoot player who can continue punishing defenses off the dribble.

With Adebayo returning and Herro on the verge of returning, the Heat’s free-flowing offensive style will now have the luxury to stagger their lineups to have at least one of their consistent 20-point-per-game scorers on the court throughout the majority of each game. The Heat’s next game is scheduled for Sunday as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers.