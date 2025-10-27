The Miami Heat make a shocking leap through NBA power rankings
It’s very early in the season to form many firm conclusions on any team. However, the Miami Heat seem to have taken full advantage of their early playoff exit last season and completely changed their offensive style.
Through three games, the Heat are third in net rating, third in defense, and have been the best jumpshooting team in the league so far, by generating 1.17 points per shot. Because of this hot start, Jon Schuhmann moved them from No. 21 before the year to No. 14 on the NBA power rankings heading into week two.
“The Heat have ranked no higher than 22nd in pace in any of the last 13 seasons (27th last season),” Schuhmann wrote. “But after Week 1, they lead the league in possessions per 48 minutes, having played two of the three fastest-paced games of the first six days. Pace takes both offense and defense into account, but the difference is much more about the offense, where the Heat are averaging just 12.6 seconds per possession (fewest in the league), down from 15.2 (seventh most) last season.”
Bench unit thrives as a significant factor for Heat success
A significant reason for the Heat’s success has been their much-improved depth compared to the last two seasons. With Nikola Jovic playing in a more defined and improved playmaking point forward role off the bench, and Simone Fontecchio having the ultimate green light to be aggressive with his scoring, that’s already two reliable players on their bench that they didn’t have in previous years. But Schuhmann goes on to explain why Jaime Jaquez’s resurgence has helped lead the Heat into having one of the best bench scoring units in the league.
“Jaime Jaquez Jr. is off to a great start, shooting 22-for-31, including 21-for-25 in the paint,” Schuhmann continued. “ He’s the biggest reason the Heat have the league’s top-ranked bench, as they’ve outscored their opponents by 60 points in his 84 minutes.”
The Heat take on one of their divisional rival, the Charlotte Hornets, for their next matchup on Tuesday. The winner of this matchup can take an early lead within the Southeast division.