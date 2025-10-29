The Miami Heat seem to be stealing from the Indiana Pacers
Beyond starting 3-1 with two victories against teams that swept them last season, the most shocking surprise has been the complete turnaround of the Miami Heat offense.
Even more shocking has been the fact that Erik Spoelstra has rarely called any plays on offense. Despite this, the Heat lead the NBA in points per game at 131.5. Through four games, they have been the only team to score at least 140 points twice. More impressively, both of those high-scoring performances happened without at least one or both of their top scorers. On the Hoops Tonight show, Jason Timpf explained the keys to their free-flowing offense.
“Not having Tyler Herro has caused them to not be as predictable with their two-man game as they were last year,” Timpf said. “They’re not spamming the same thing. They’re just relentlessly attacking. They’re playing at one of the most hellacious paces in the league. All they’re doing is every single time they have an opportunity, they’re throwing a kick-ahead pass, and they’re hitting gaps.”
The Miami Heat have completely revamped their offense
The Heat have the fastest pace in the league through four games. This is a direct contrast to how most of Spoelstra’s teams have been among the 10 slowest-paced teams for most of his career. Despite not calling many plays for his team, Spoelstra and the Heat coaching staff have clearly worked together to optimize the best rotation to maximize the value of everyone on the roster.
This has led to firmly deciding on starting Kel’el Ware so that Nikola Jovic can help with his playmaking as a point forward off the bench. In addition to him, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Simone Fontecchio have also provided massive contributions as play finishers. All three players are averaging a career high in scoring, which has led to the Heat having the highest scoring bench unit in the league.
“They bludgeoned New York in the second half of this game with just attacks from Jaime Jaquez, Simone Fontecchio, and Nikola Jovic,” Timpf explained. “Just push the ball up the floor while the defense is still in semi transition and they’re not set, attack the gap, and play basketball off of it. They’re spacing the floor well, and they’re making good reads there.”
The combination of one of the deepest rosters in the league, a very fast-paced offense, and elite shooting is a style that proved to be very successful in a deep finals run last season. Timpf went on to elaborate that the Heat seemed to have replicated many of the qualities of the Indiana Pacers of last year, which has fundamentally changed their offense for the better.
The Heat look to improve to 4-1 on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs, who are looking for their first five consecutive game win streak to start a season in franchise history.