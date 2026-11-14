Miami Heat-Detroit Pistons Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

The Miami Heat (6-6) and Detroit Pistons (8-3) meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Detroit recorded a, 128-111, win on October 23. Last season Miami won the series, 2-1, and has currently won nine of the last 14 overall against the Pistons. The Heat are 74-62 all-time versus Detroit during the regular season, including 41-27

at home and 33-35 on the road.

The Pistons are coming off a, 144-140, win against the Washington Wizards.

The Heat are coming off a, 133-121, win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 37 points, converting on 15 of his 20 shot attempts, nine rebounds, two assists and a block. Bam Adebayo also ended up with 37 points, (13 of 19 on field goals attempts), 14 rebounds and three assists.

Additionally, Davion Mitchell finished with 22 points, 17 assists, five rebounds and a block, while Ryan Conwell contributed 20 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Nov. 14, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), My 15 WTCN (West Palm Beach), TV20 (Detroit)

Radio: 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (Miami), 106.3 FM, 760 AM (West Palm Beach) 105.9 FM (Fort Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Stuart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), 97.1 FM, 950 AM, 98.7 FM (Detroit)

Spread: Heat +4.5 (-118), Pistons -4.5 (-104)

Moneyline: Heat +146 , Pistons -174

Total points scored: 229.5 (over -105, under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo says the Heat are in a good place: “The last 8 games, we’ve won 6. We’re getting there. We’re 5th or 6th in the East. We’re getting there. I think as the season goes on we’re going to keep on getting better."

"We’re in a good place, we're in a good groove. Just have to stay locked in, stay humbled, keep our heads down and just keep on doing our job quietly. No attention needed.”

Giannis says the Heat are in a GOOD place:



“The last 8 games, we’ve won 6. We’re getting there. We’re 5th or 6th in the East. We’re getting there. As the season goes on we’re going to keep on getting better… We’re in a good place. Just have to stay locked in.”



(@Brendan_Tobin) https://t.co/eWyXy0mXdM pic.twitter.com/IrgUBD0MYK — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) November 14, 2026

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Myron Gardner

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

PISTONS

G Cade Cunningham

G Duncan Robinson

C Jalen Duren

F Ausar Thompson

F John Collins

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable - Wrist

Klay Thompson: Probable - Ankle

Pelle Larsson: Doubtful - Illness

PISTONS

Jalen Duren: Out - Hamstring

Isaiah Joe: Out - Hip

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.