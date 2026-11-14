Bam and Giannis Erupt to Down Cavs on Home Court

The Heat fresh off of their west coast trip started their homestand destroying the Clevland Cavaliers 133-121. This was a good measuring stick game for Miami who has seemed to find their footing after a disastrous 0-4 start to the season.

Miami pulls into 5th place in the Eastern Conference with a record now of 6-6 to show the NBA world they are for real, just in time for Detroit to visit on the second night of a back-to-back.

Here are my three takeaways from Friday's game:

Nov 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) slaps hands with center Bam Adebayo (13) during overtime against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

GIANNIS & BAM STEP UP

The Heat were shorthanded tonight without Klay Thompson and Pelle Larsson. They are two main cogs in the rotation that keep the ship afloat on the long road trip. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo took turns stepping up tonight to put the Cavs away.

Bam went on a tear in the fourth quarter and couldn’t be stopped. He scored 37 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists on insane efficiency with 68.4/66.7/90 shooting splits on the night.

Miami HEAT 133-121 Cleveland CAVALIERS



💥 Ban Adebayo y Antetokounmpo (37 puntos)



🏀 #NBA #HEATNation pic.twitter.com/avNQ3RZHTA — 🏆 CS ES FÚTB⚽️L & MÁS ✨️ (@CabinaSports_) November 14, 2026

Giannis was not to be outdone in the first half where he dominated to keep Miami in contention until the rest of the team arrived. He finished the game with 37 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists. He had a timely big chase down block to prevent two sure fast break points.

Nov 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) dribbles the basketball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DAVION DISHES

Davion Mitchell is turning in the best season of his NBA career. He is now leading the NBA in assists with 9.2 per game. He bumped his average up tonight with a monster performance on both ends of the floor. He finished with 22 points, 5 rebounds and 17 assists. The biggest stat of that is he only committed one turnover on the night.

He also played a big part in keeping Donovan Mitchell and James Harden in check all night long. The pair put up 20 points or more tonight, but they were all mostly hard-earned baskets nothing easy.

Nov 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Ryan Conwell (4) reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

THE ROOKIE

Ryan Conwell the Heat’s 2nd round pick that they traded up for this year is proving that he needs to be a rotation mainstay. He finished with a career high 20 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists on a night that he was in the closing lineup with Bam, Davion, Giannis and Andrew Wiggins.

He earned every minute of it. He played his butt off defensively all night against James Harden and then the shots started falling. It was an extremely efficient game. His shooting splits were 50/44.4/100. The young man plays with poise and is fearless. My favorite part is he plays with Joy.