Miami Heat-Detroit Pistons Preview: Injuries, Odds, Starters & How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 23, 8:00 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), TV-20, DAZN (Detroit)

Radio: 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (South Florida), 97.1 FM, (Detroit)

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season Miami won the series, 2-1, and has currently won nine of the last 13 overall against Detroit. The Heat are 74-61 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 41-26 at home and 33-35 on the road.

The Pistons are coming off a season where they finished as the 1st seed in the Eastern Conference, winning 60 of 82 games, which was the most they'd won in 20 years. They ended up losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs after beating the Orlando Magic in 7 games previously.

This offseason, the Pistons were unable to bring back starting forward Tobias Harris in free agency and traded away longtime big man Isaiah Stewart for three second round draft picks during the 2026 Draft.

To address their needs, (shooting and shot creation), they drafted Ebuka Okorie, who averaged 23 points as a freshman guard for Stanford, and traded two second round picks to the OKC Thunder for veteran sharpshooter Isaiah Joe. They also re-signed Jalen Duren to a five-year contract after months of negotiation.

Unlike the Pistons, the Heat are coming off a disappointing opening night game, having been routed by the Minnesota Timberwolves 131-106. Although Giannis Antetokounmpo played as advertised, the Heat's defense was anything but, allowing Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball to have their way around the court, whether as scorers or playmakers.

Spread: Heat -1.5 (-108), Pistons +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Heat -106, Pistons -110

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on the Heat's execution of different defensive coverages against Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball: "If we chart those 50 threes and their threes between the two of them, how many of them were pull-up threes? Those require another level of effort and backline defnese. So if they're dribble dancing at 26 feet, 28 feet, you're going to have to uncomfortably crawl up."

"If you don't crawl up, that's going to be a stepback. Airspace now all of a sudden becomes 6, 8 feet and while it looks like that's far out there, those guys can make those shots. It's uncontested at that point, so that does require getting totally out of your comfort zone."

Asked Erik Spoelstra about the type of stress Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball’s pull-up shooting puts on their defense as he cycled through different coverages pic.twitter.com/A4C5ZL57F8 — alex toledo (@tropicalblanket) October 22, 2026

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Andrew Wiggins

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

PISTONS

G Cade Cunningham

G Ausar Thompson

C Jalen Duren

F Duncan Robinson

F John Collins

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Keshad Johnson: Available - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Tre Donaldson: Available - (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Available - (Two-Way)

PISTONS

Taurean Prince: Probable - Personal

Elijah Harkless: Available - (Two-Way)

Isaac Jones: Available - (Two-Way)

Ugonna Onyenso: Available - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket