The Heat have won eight of their last nine games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to put up big time numbers across that stretch, averaging near 30 points a night, 14 rebounds, and a whole lot of attention being sent his way.

Bam Adebayo has been right behind him. Averaging over 20 points a game on 52% shooting, while getting to the line an impressive 8.4 times a game.

It's safe to say the Heat's two stars have done a lot of heavy lifting for the team on both ends of the floor as of late.

But there's another name that we can't forget about, and that's been Davion Mitchell holding it together as the glue piece on both ends of the floor.

The Miami Heat have won 8 of their last 9 games



Looking back over that stretch, aside from the obvious ones, one player really stands out:



Davion Mitchell



Averaging 17.7 points a game and 9.2 assists in that stretch



Can’t say enough about his impact — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) November 28, 2026

Mitchell is putting up 17.7 points a game and 9.2 assists across the last nine games, as his availability alone for each of those games has been huge.

Shooting 51% overall as a guard deserves a ton of credit, but the 45% shooting from three on nearly six attempts are just some outreageous numbers for a player that was discussed as a nonfactor offensively a few seasons ago.

It's not just the numbers, though, that showcase Mitchell's impact. The real fingerprints come from how much he's asked to do offensively for this current Heat roster. They seriously don't have another player to truly imitate his role, including his high usage, play-making ability, pure speed, and ability to break his assignment down off the dribble one-on-one.

Guys like Klay Thompson, Pelle Larsson, and Andrew Wiggins can do a multitude of things as perimeter players, but elite play-making abilities aren't one of them.

Mitchell is asked to push the pace for the team's stars, so that Antetokounmpo and company can get some easy opportunities heading downhill in transition. But also there's times when Erik Spoelstra needs them to settle things down. So what does he call for?

'Hey, Davion. We need you running pick and rolls with Antetokounmpo and Adebayo to settle us in.'

Erik Spoelstra CREDITS Davion for getting that last stop on Jalen Brunson:



“In that last possession, without a PNR, you just like your best on-ball defender playing against their best on-ball attacker. And you live with the results... he was able to get the stop without the… https://t.co/96tTgJFzXO pic.twitter.com/Hgp02TbBqO — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) November 28, 2026

After a disappointing season last year for the Miami Heat, Davion Mitchell came out in exit interviews and put a lot of that on himself, including the fact that his defense and overall shape wasn't at the level it needed to be.

He got to work all off-season, got into what he calls the best shape of his life, and got back to that elite on-ball defensive level that we know him to be at.

That included some crucial possessions late in that last New York game guarding Jalen Brunson. "In that last possession, without a pick and roll, you just like your best on-ball defender playing against their best on-ball attacker, and you live with the results," said Erik Spoelstra after the game when asked about Mitchell's final stop on Brunson.

Tons of Heat players deserve credit right now. Klay Thompson included who has been absolutely lighting it up from three all month long.

But when it comes to somebody that's seriously been the bridge to every lineup, every set, every style: Davion Mitchell, you are having a season.