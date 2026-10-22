Three Overreactions to the Miami Heat's Opening Night Loss

The opening act to the Giannis Antetokounmpo era in Miami was spoiled by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves as the Heat were dominated. The victory moves Anthony Edwards to a career 10-3 versus Miami, and was a good opener to see where Miami is at.

And if the season was over next week, there would be huge cause for concern, but it is an 82 game season and Miami is building for 7-8 months down the road. Miami would have loved to have a better start, but they didn't and they are now tasked with learning, and improving day by day.

So after the loss, here are three overreactions from the Miami Heat loss.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Will win MVP

Mar 7, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Team LeBron forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (34) reacts to being named the MVP of the 2021 NBA All-Star Game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Giannis opened his Miami Heat career with a 35 point night, setting a record for the most points in a Miami Heat debut, and he looked full of life. Giannis was Mimai's best player, he scored at ease, and he was the only offense Miami had. His abilities were on full display and he is ready to remind the NBA that he is the league's best. Giannis is going to have to play 30+ minutes a night for the Heat and will average 30+ points.

Miami Needs to Make a Big Trade

Nov 24, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) fight for a loose ball during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The concerns from the preseason shined in the opener, especially in regards to secondary playmaking. Miami had to have one of Giannis or Davion Mitchell on the floor to keep the offense afloat, and when they weren't, they didn't really have an option. Nikola Jovic struggled, Pelle Larsson had a poor night, and there is nobody else that can really by that secondary creator. Kyrie Irving is the big rumored trade this year, but does it even make sense for Miami?

Miami is Too Slow?

Oct 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Bobby Portis (95) reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Heat were beat at the game that they intended to play. Miami failed to get out in transition due to their inability to rebound, and looked like they were chasing the Timberwolves the whole night. Between the defense, the inability to get open looks, and the in-cohesiveness, Miami looked a step behind all night.

While these are all overreactions form the first game, they are still the realities of what happened in their opening night loss.

But I don't have a problem with it. Opening up against an elite opponent like the Timberwolves enables Miami to see where they are at, and it gives them a baseline to improve upon, even in a loss. The disappointing part was the lack of effort and communication, especially as things got worse, but with that said, it is a new team in South Beach.

While this wasn't the result anybody wanted, it is a reminder that Rome wasn't built in a day.