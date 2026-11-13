The Miami Heat host the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at the Kasaya Center and the Heat received encouraging updates on two key players, but another rotation player is now unlikely to suit up against Cleveland.

The good news is that Giannis Antetokounmpo will play tonight, despite dealing with a wrist injury. Klay Thompson has been upgraded to probable with an ankle injury that he sustained during the Heat’s last game against the Utah Jazz. Pelle Larsson has been downgraded to doubtful because of an illness.

Pelle Larsson (illness) downgraded to doubtful for tonight vs. Cavs.



Klay Thompson (ankle) upgraded to probable.



Giannis (wrist) available. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 13, 2026

Giannis being available is obviously the biggest news heading into tonight's matchup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Cleared to Play Against Cleveland

The Heat can breathe a little easier knowing Antetokounmpo is available against the Cavaliers. Giannis has been on the Heat’s injury report for the last 3-4 games with a wrist injury.

The wrist injury is still something worth monitoring, but the fact that he's been cleared to play is certainly encouraging.

Klay Thompson Trending Toward Playing, Pelle Larsson Doubtful

Another positive development is Thompson being upgraded to probable after dealing with an ankle injury.

Miami could certainly use his outside shooting, especially with the team's offense still trying to find more consistency.

Thompson gives the Heat another perimeter threat, and his ability to stretch the floor becomes even more valuable when Giannis and Bam Adebayo are attacking inside.

The unfortunate news is Larsson, who has been downgraded to doubtful because of an illness. Larsson missed multiple preseason games due an illness as well.

Larsson has become an important piece of Miami's rotation, bringing energy, defensive effort and versatility on both ends of the floor.

If he can't go tonight, Erik Spoelstra will have to make some adjustments to his rotation. It could mean additional opportunities for players such as rookie Ryan Conwell, who has already shown he can contribute in meaningful situations.

Heat Looking to Keep Momentum Going at Home

Miami enters tonight's matchup coming off a win over the Utah Jazz and will be looking to build on that performance against a tougher Cleveland opponent.

The Heat haven't been particularly consistent to start the season, especially defensively, and this will be another opportunity to see whether they're beginning to turn things around.

Having Giannis available and Thompson potentially returning certainly helps, but Larsson's likely absence is something Miami will have to overcome.

The Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers are set to tip off tonight at 8 p.m. ET in Miami.