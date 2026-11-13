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Inside The Heat

Miami Heat-Cleveland Cavaliers Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

A full preview of Friday night's matchup in Miami, including Giannis's status
Alex Toledo|
Mar 5, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) goes for a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) goes for a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Miami HeatCleveland Cavaliers

The Miami Heat (5-6) and Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6) meet for the first of three matchups this regular season and Miami’s second NBA Cup game after defeating Indiana on October 30. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 82-55 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 52-18 at home and 30-37 on the road.

The Cavaliers, coming off their first Conference Finals appearance since LeBron James' final season with them in 2018, have gotten off to an underwhelming start, much like the Heat. The Cavs are most recently coming off a win over the defending champion New York Knicks.

The Heat are coming off a, 115-109, win against the Utah Jazz. After going up by as much as 23 points, the Heat allowed a short-handed Jazz team, (missing four of five starters), to get back into the game in the fourth quarter, but were able to close them out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, converting on 12 of 21 shot attempts, along with 11 rebounds and four assists. Davion Mitchell ended up with 19 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals.

Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 13, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), My 15 WTCN (West Palm Beach), DAZN-CLE (Cleveland)

Radio: 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (Miami), 106.3 FM, 760 AM (West Palm Beach) 105.9 FM (Fort Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Stuart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), 1100 AM/106.9 FM, 100.7 FM (Cleveland), 106.9 FM, 640 AM (Akron-Canton)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -2.5 (-104), Cavaliers +2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Heat -134 , Cavaliers +114

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -108, under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat point guard Davion Mitchell: “I can get in the paint anytime, so I can kind of create any shot I want to at all times, I think, at least for me. So, I'm just trying to find a balance of manipulating the defense where, they maybe think I'm shooting and they kind of commit to me a little bit more, but that comes with me just being aggressive."

"I can’t be passive the whole game. So, throughout times you’ll see me take tough shots, but it’s just to keep the defense honest."

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tim Hardaway Jr.

C Bam Adebayo

F Andrew Wiggins

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

CAVALIERS

G James Harden

G Donovan Mitchell

C Jarrett Allen

F Peyton Watson

F Meleek Thomas

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available - Wrist

Klay Thompson: Out - Ankle

Pelle Larsson: Out - Illness

CAVALIERS

Evan Mobley: Out - Toe

Sam Merrill: Out - Elbow

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

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Alex Toledo
ALEX TOLEDO

Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.

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