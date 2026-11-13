The Miami Heat (5-6) and Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6) meet for the first of three matchups this regular season and Miami’s second NBA Cup game after defeating Indiana on October 30. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 82-55 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 52-18 at home and 30-37 on the road.

The Cavaliers, coming off their first Conference Finals appearance since LeBron James' final season with them in 2018, have gotten off to an underwhelming start, much like the Heat. The Cavs are most recently coming off a win over the defending champion New York Knicks.

The Heat are coming off a, 115-109, win against the Utah Jazz. After going up by as much as 23 points, the Heat allowed a short-handed Jazz team, (missing four of five starters), to get back into the game in the fourth quarter, but were able to close them out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, converting on 12 of 21 shot attempts, along with 11 rebounds and four assists. Davion Mitchell ended up with 19 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals.

Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 13, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), My 15 WTCN (West Palm Beach), DAZN-CLE (Cleveland)

Radio: 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (Miami), 106.3 FM, 760 AM (West Palm Beach) 105.9 FM (Fort Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Stuart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), 1100 AM/106.9 FM, 100.7 FM (Cleveland), 106.9 FM, 640 AM (Akron-Canton)

Spread: Heat -2.5 (-104), Cavaliers +2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Heat -134 , Cavaliers +114

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -108, under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

Miami Heat point guard Davion Mitchell: “I can get in the paint anytime, so I can kind of create any shot I want to at all times, I think, at least for me. So, I'm just trying to find a balance of manipulating the defense where, they maybe think I'm shooting and they kind of commit to me a little bit more, but that comes with me just being aggressive."

"I can’t be passive the whole game. So, throughout times you’ll see me take tough shots, but it’s just to keep the defense honest."

Davion Mitchell says he needs to stay aggressive as a scorer to make things easier for Giannis and Bam:



“I can get in the paint anytime so I can create any shot I want at all times I think. — I can’t be passive the whole game. At times you’ll see me take tough shots but it’s… https://t.co/XTr8B8CM2O pic.twitter.com/lBMl9u2Ytm — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) November 12, 2026

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tim Hardaway Jr.

C Bam Adebayo

F Andrew Wiggins

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

CAVALIERS

G James Harden

G Donovan Mitchell

C Jarrett Allen

F Peyton Watson

F Meleek Thomas

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available - Wrist

Klay Thompson: Out - Ankle

Pelle Larsson: Out - Illness

CAVALIERS

Evan Mobley: Out - Toe

Sam Merrill: Out - Elbow

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.