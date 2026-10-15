Miami Heat Named Potential Landing Spot for Two-Time All-Star

The Miami Heat have looked really good so far in the preseason. Giannis Antetokounmpo is integrating nicely with his new team, but I still think there's room for Pat Riley to improve this roster, especially if the right player becomes available.

Miami has the star power, the defense, and one of the best coaches in basketball. There's a lot to be excited about heading into this season, and I've been pretty high on what this team can accomplish with Giannis and Bam Adebayo leading the way. However, if there's one thing I would still like to see the Heat add, it's another proven scorer who can create his own offense.

CBS Sports released its top 50 rankings of players most likely to be traded this season, and Zach LaVine was sixth on the list. They said Miami could be a good fit for LaVine if he became available through a buyout.

LaVine would be a great fit for the Miami Heat and brings what they need for playoff time.

Miami Still Has One Offensive Need

I've talked a lot about how good Miami could be defensively this season, and when you look at the personnel, it's hard not to get excited. Giannis, Bam, Andrew Wiggins, and Davion Mitchell give Erik Spoelstra an incredible defensive foundation, and few teams in the NBA have that kind of versatility.

My biggest concern has always been the other end of the floor, particularly when the Heat get into the playoffs and opponents start making adjustments over a seven-game series.

We know Giannis will get his points, and I expect Bam to have a really good offensive season alongside him. Miami also has shooting with Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr., but I still think they're missing another guy who can consistently create his own shot.

There will be games when Giannis is seeing multiple defenders, the outside shots aren't falling, and Miami needs somebody to take over offensively for a few possessions. That's where having a player like LaVine becomes valuable.

He's not just a spot-up shooter who needs somebody else to create opportunities for him. LaVine can put the ball on the floor, attack the basket, knock down difficult jumpers, and give Miami another option late in games when the offense gets stagnant.

Nov 13, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) hug after the game at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

LaVine Would Be Dangerous Playing Alongside Giannis

One reason I like LaVine's potential fit so much is that he wouldn't have to be Miami's number one option, and I think that could bring out the best in his game.

LaVine has spent much of his career being asked to carry a heavy offensive workload, but with the Heat, he could focus on playing off Giannis and taking advantage of the opportunities that come his way.

He's a proven three-point shooter who can also attack closeouts, so defenses can't simply run him off the three-point line and expect the possession to be over. He can get to the basket, pull up from midrange, or create something when the initial action breaks down.

I also love the idea of LaVine and Bam working together in pick-and-roll situations, especially with Giannis moving around the floor and pressuring the defense.

I'm Not Too Worried About the Defensive Fit

I know the first thing some people will bring up is LaVine's defense, and that's a fair concern.

The Heat already have Giannis and Bam protecting the paint, Wiggins defending opposing wings, and Mitchell pressuring opposing guards. That's a pretty impressive group to surround an offensive-minded player with.

Let's not forget about Spoelstra, who has consistently found ways to make different lineups work defensively throughout his coaching career.

The Contract Makes Things Complicated

As much as I like LaVine's fit, acquiring him is a completely different conversation.

He's making nearly $49 million this season, and that's an enormous salary for a team to take on, especially one like Miami that has already made a major investment in its roster.

I wouldn't want Miami giving up several important rotation players or valuable future assets just to make a trade work financially. The Heat have already made their blockbuster move, and I don't think sacrificing their depth for LaVine would be the smartest approach.

A buyout would obviously be more appealing, but a couple of things are worth mentioning.

First, there's no guarantee Sacramento will actually buy him out, and second, Miami would have to navigate the NBA's salary-cap restrictions to determine whether signing him would even be possible.

Oct 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could LaVine Be the Piece That Puts Miami Over the Top?

If Miami can somehow land LaVine without breaking up its main core, that would be huge. I think adding LaVine into the starting lineup alongside Mitchell, Wiggins, Giannis, and Bam would help catapult the Heat.

That group would have a little bit of everything, with LaVine providing another legitimate scoring threat while the other four starters give Miami plenty of defensive versatility.

More importantly, I think LaVine would give the Heat another player they could trust offensively in a close playoff game.