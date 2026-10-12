Miami Heat's Backup Point Guard Battle Is Getting Interesting

The Miami Heat will have a positional battle for the backup point guard spot behind Davion Mitchell.

We all know Mitchell will start, and that's not really up for debate. The real question is who Erik Spoelstra will trust to handle the ball when Mitchell is on the bench. Dru Smith has missed the entire preseason with a calf injury, which could open the door for a few players.

Before his injury, I would have assumed Smith would be the de facto backup point guard; he has NBA experience and knows Spoelstra's system. Smith is an excellent defender, and that has earned trust within the organization. Smith’s absence, however, has created an opportunity for two rookies who have looked pretty impressive so far.

Ryan Conwell and undrafted rookie Tre Donaldson have both made strong cases for playing time, and I think there's a legitimate argument for either player to win the job.

Personally, I'm leaning toward Donaldson starting the season as the backup because he looks so comfortable running the offense. If Smith is healthy before the regular season starts, he most likely will still be the backup. If we look at the season in the long term, Conwell might eventually take over that role because of what he can bring offensively.

Tre Donaldson Looks Ready to Play

Oct 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Isaiah Evans (33) drives on Miami Heat guard Tre Donaldson (24) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I've really liked what I've seen from Donaldson so far, and what stands out to me is his patience and ability to run an offense. Donaldson is an undrafted rookie, and earning minutes will not be easy. He is also on a two-way deal, so even if I think he will play early in the season, he won’t be the mainstay backup. That only happens if they convert him to a standard contract.

The Heat already have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, two players who will have the ball in their hands quite a bit, and they don't necessarily need another guard coming off the bench who will constantly have it.

They need somebody who can get them into their sets, make the right reads, and keep things organized when Mitchell is resting. That's where I think Donaldson has an advantage over Conwell right now.

He looks more like a natural point guard, and while I understand the concerns about relying on an undrafted rookie, I don't think Spoelstra should hesitate to give him an opportunity if he continues playing this way.

Ryan Conwell Could Eventually Take Over This Role

Oct 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Head shot of Miami Heat point guard Ryan Conwell (4) at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much as I like Donaldson, Conwell is the player I'm probably most excited about when looking at the long-term potential of Miami's young guards.

Conwell was drafted for his potential and his ability to shoot the deep ball. I expect him to have a chance to contribute because Miami could always use another reliable perimeter shooter. I wasn't expecting him to look this comfortable creating offense and making plays for others this early.

Conwell had a really impressive game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and scored 22 points off the bench. He also finished with nine assists, zero turnovers, and five rebounds. Even though the Heat lost by 1, he was clutch in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 of his 22 points in that quarter.

What impressed me most was his ball-handling and zero turnovers. He’s showing signs that he can run an offense, make the right reads, and create for his teammates.

I still think Conwell has some developing to do before I'd feel completely comfortable handing him the backup point guard job, especially because running an offense consistently is different from making a few impressive plays during the preseason.

I wouldn't be surprised if Conwell starts the season playing more off the ball, but as he gets more comfortable with Spoelstra's system, I could see Miami giving him additional opportunities to initiate the offense.

Dru Smith Still Has Something the Rookies Don't

I think it's important not to forget about Smith in this conversation because Spoelstra has continued to trust him whenever he's been healthy.

Smith might not have the offensive upside of Conwell or the natural floor-general ability Donaldson has shown, but he's a really good defensive guard who understands exactly what Miami wants.

He's physical, gets into opposing ball handlers and does a lot of the little things that don't necessarily show up in the box score. Spoelstra has always valued those types of players, and I don't see that changing just because the Heat have a couple of exciting rookies.

The problem for Smith is that he's missing valuable time right now, and while he's recovering, Donaldson and Conwell are getting opportunities to show the coaching staff what they can do.

That's not ideal for a veteran who already has two younger players trying to take his minutes.

I still believe Smith will have a role on this team when he returns, particularly in games where Miami needs another defensive-minded guard. With Mitchell already starting, though, I do wonder whether the Heat would benefit more from having a different type of player running the second unit.

My Pick to Win the Backup Point Guard Job

If the regular season started tomorrow and I had to choose one player to back up Mitchell, I'd probably go with Donaldson.

I like how he runs the offense, and I think his ability to make smart decisions without needing to dominate the ball fits what Miami needs at that position. He looks like somebody who can come into a game, settle things down, and make sure the offense doesn't fall apart when Mitchell goes to the bench.