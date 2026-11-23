Heat 3-time NBA champion and hall of fame guard Dwayne Wade spoke about the importance of the point guard for Miami’s turn around during an episode of Wy network. He painted the picture of how Davion Mitchell’s play has unlocked the game for both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

“So, Giannis, and so Bam, can be up the court, and it can be playing from a different place, right? And so, Giannis [was] always playing with the defense looking at him. Now Giannis is behind the defense, now coming up and running pick and rolls with Davion.”

He makes a great point of taking the eyes off them allowing them to slip behind the defense. Wade spoke about the importance of when Giannis isn’t on the floor that Bam stays aggressive and fills that void.



“I told Bam this, and this was something really important: "Hey, when Giannis go down, you're the number one option now," right? So, I watched him the other night when he got 37, him and Davion running pick and rolls, other guys, that ball is finding them. And Bam, Davion understands when they hit a guy, not waiting, hit him early. But he also understands when to be aggressive and attack himself.”

Dwyane Wade says Davion Mitchell is the PERFECT point guard and he also told Bam to be aggressive when Giannis is off the court:



“You’ve seen him settle this team on the offensive end of the floor which has allowed for Giannis to continue to be dynamic, but also has opened it up… pic.twitter.com/ClYyFrUI5F — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) November 23, 2026

Davion is no decoy because he is quick as a hiccup and can get two feet in the paint. He has improved his three-point shooting with his time in Miami.

His prior stops as a high first round pick, he was shooting in the low 30% from three. He is now consistently shooting in the 40% for Miami. This has been his best season to date upping his assists as well. He is averaging 17 points, 2.5 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.3 steals. That is a career high in points and assists.

Nov 22, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

THE CONDUCTOR

“And so, you've seen him settle this team on the offensive end of the floor, which has allowed for Giannis to continue to be dynamic, but also has opened it up for Bam to be dynamic, Klay Thompson to be dynamic, all these other guys as well. Because the point guard, once again, he's a conductor. Like I say, ain't no plane, if a dude ain't out there doing this, that plane ain't coming in or taking [off]. You gotta be out there like that, right?”

While this is one of the most important positions in all of basketball and Davion has been playing at a borderline all-star level, it is my biggest concern of this team come play off time.

That concern isn’t specific to Davion but to his backups. The rookie Ryan Conwell has exceeded my expectations and is a knockdown shooter. He also dogs people defensively but playmaking and ball handling his still his biggest opportunities to improve.

“And so, he's conducting everything, he's running everything. I watched a game the other night when Davion had 17 assists. That was the same game that Giannis had 37 and Bam had 37. Okay, so now we got a game where your two-star players both scored 37. It has not been done since LeBron James and that guy D-Wade.”

Davion is playing the most minutes of his career 35.5 and this team needs every minute. That speaks to the level of trust head coach Erik Spoelstra has with him at the helm of not only the starting unit but ensuring the rookie Conwell can excel in his minutes. Wade had some thoughts regarding the trust he has built with coach Spo.



“But I really think for the Heat to get to the level of success we talked about, they need that conductor. They need that point guard. And we know that the point guard is the extension of the coach. We know that it's a leadership in that. And, you know, obviously they trust him.”

Davion is irreplaceable for this Heat team who has championship aspirations and he is getting noticed by opponents and former players -- even the elite -- for his growth and importance this season.