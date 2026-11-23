Life in the NBA comes at you fast and the constitution of every team is tested within weeks of the season starting. In the case of the Miami Heat, they had a horrific opening with an 0-4 record, but have been one of the hottest teams since.

It hasn’t just come against a string of nobodies as a quarter of their wins have been against high-quality competition. Keep in mind that the wise move is waiting until a team has played worthy opponents, and this many good wins early is encouraging.

Of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo has lived up to his reputation and has been the most accurate of the league’s top scorers, so he gets some credit for the turnaround. But it goes further than him as others picked it up to their normal level and one other has surpassed his. Let’s review.

Spoelstra:

Props are in order, beginning with coach Erik Spoelstra for keeping trust in Klay Thompson, when I had abandoned it through the first four. He recently said that his veteran sniper has unlocked their offense and he’s right; Thompson is fast on the draw and playing his most impactful ball since returning from two devastating ACL and Achilles tears.

Spoelstra even pushed the right buttons and found a contributor in rookie Ryan Conwell, who plays like he’s desperate for minutes.

The defense hasn’t found its level yet, but the team’s potency on the other side has been top six in the NBA in part because of their ball movement, being second in the league in assists.

Adebayo:

Next is Bam Adebayo for remembering how much of a threat he can be when he plays assertively. Perhaps the best example of this was Sunday’s win, in which Antetokounmpo didn’t play, over the depleted Oklahoma City Thunder. Adebayo had a triple-double, his first of the season and 10th of his career (playoffs included), and most impressively had zero turnovers. On top of that, he’s averaged 21.7 points on a 60.6 effective field goal percentage from games five through 16.

He’s been most active by the rim and at the short-mid range, logging the most efficient numbers of his career. There’s no telling how long he’ll be able to keep it up because the league average in the paint non-restricted area is 44.4 percent, and he is making 68.4 percent of his attempts.

Naturally, some of this comes from sharing the floor with Antetokounmpo, but don’t forget that Adebayo has gotten time without him in some lineups, and one of those has been the third-most used in which the captain shares the floor with Bobby Portis in the front line.

Nov 22, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Micah Peavy (16) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell:

Davion Mitchell is a speed demon who makes up for his height with ceaseless hustle. On top of that, fans are witnessing one of the best point guard seasons by a Heat player ever, so do not take it for granted.

Notably, his passes to teammates, not Antetokounmpo’s, are creating the most shot attempts and they are converted at 50 percent. He’s no one-trick pony, either.

Mitchell has been a threat pulling up on the move (65.7 EFG percentage) and on the catch (65.3 EFG percentage). For now, he’s been the NBA’s most improved player because he went from a quality starter to someone who could make the All-Star team this year.