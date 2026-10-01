Dru Smith is dealing with a right calf strain that is expected to keep him out for a couple of weeks, and for me, the timing of the injury is probably more important than the injury itself.

Smith has already earned a certain level of trust with Erik Spoelstra. He defends, pressures the ball, plays hard and doesn't need much offensively to make himself useful. On this Heat team, that's really all Miami needs from him. Come in, make life difficult for opposing guards and give Spoelstra another player he can turn to when he wants to change the energy of a game.

The problem is that training camp doesn't stop while Smith is recovering, and Ryan Conwell suddenly has a bigger opportunity to make his case for those same minutes.

Dru Smith (right calf strain) will miss a couple of weeks — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) October 1, 2026

Will Smith Be Ready for the Start of the Season?

That's obviously the first question, and with Smith expected to miss a couple of weeks, there's still a reasonable path for him to be ready around the beginning of the regular season.

Miami shouldn't feel any pressure to rush him back, either. Calf injuries can linger if you don't give them enough time, and this roster is deep enough for the Heat to be patient. They already know what Smith brings, so getting him completely healthy should matter more than squeezing a few preseason games out of him.

What I'd be more concerned about if I'm Smith is everything happening while he's gone.

This is the time of year when Spoelstra is experimenting. He's looking at different lineups, figuring out which combinations make sense and getting a feel for the players he can trust once the games count. Smith missing two weeks in January would be one thing, but missing two weeks right now gives somebody else a chance to make an impression during an important part of the process.

Conwell is probably the guy who benefits the most.

Conwell Has a Chance to Make This Interesting

I've been interested in Conwell's fit since Miami drafted him because the shooting makes so much sense with this roster.

Sep 28, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Ryan Conwell (4) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you're building an offense around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, you need guys who can make defenses pay for packing the paint. Giannis is going to attract multiple defenders whenever he gets downhill, and Bam creates his own problems for defenses with everything he can do as a screener, passer and scorer. There are going to be open shots available around those two.

Conwell's ability to knock those shots down gives him a pretty obvious path onto the floor.

Now he's getting an opportunity to show Spoelstra everything else that comes with it. The shooting was never really the biggest question with Conwell. It's whether he can hold up defensively, make the right reads and avoid the kind of mistakes that can make it difficult for a rookie to stay in Spoelstra's rotation.

With Smith sidelined, Conwell should have more chances to prove he can do those things, which is why I think the next couple of weeks could end up being pretty important.

Could Conwell Actually Pass Smith?

I still wouldn't put Conwell ahead of Smith today.

Smith has been in Miami's system, Spoelstra knows exactly what he's getting from him defensively, and we've already watched him contribute in NBA games. That matters, especially with a coach who puts so much value on knowing where you're supposed to be and being dependable defensively.

But I also don't think Smith's spot is untouchable, and that's where Conwell's shooting makes this a real conversation.

Miami doesn't need to surround Giannis and Bam with defensive specialists in every lineup. They already have Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins on the perimeter, with two of the most versatile defensive bigs in basketball behind them. There are going to be combinations where adding another shooter is more valuable than adding another defensive guard.

That's the opening for Conwell.

If he shoots the ball the way Miami expects while showing Spoelstra he isn't going to become a problem defensively, I could absolutely see him making a push for Smith's minutes. He doesn't have to defend exactly like Smith does, either. He just has to be good enough on that end that his shooting gives Miami something it isn't getting otherwise.

This Is What Training Camp Is Supposed to Decide

We call a lot of things "training camp battles" when the reality is that the rotation was mostly decided before camp even started. A younger player might look good, everyone gets excited for a few weeks, and then the veteran still gets the minutes once the regular season begins.

I'm not sure this situation is that simple.

The Heat aren't developing toward something three years from now. They have Giannis and Bam together right now, and they're trying to win a championship with this group. Spoelstra is going to look for whatever combinations give Miami the best chance to win, regardless of which player has been around longer.

Smith has earned his place in this conversation because of everything he's already shown Miami, and a calf strain shouldn't erase that. But his absence does give Conwell something every rookie needs: an opportunity.

Now it's on Conwell to make enough of that opportunity that when Smith comes back, Spoelstra actually has a decision to make.